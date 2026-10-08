Norview High School lockdown: Shooting reports amid police response in Norfolk; what we know so far

Radio traffic in Norfolk, Virginia, indicated that two students may have been shot near Norview High School, with CPR reportedly underway on one victim on Sewells Point Road.

Scanner audio reported possible students shot near Norview High School; officials had not confirmed.

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The information came from scanner audio and had not been officially confirmed at the time of the report.

A Facebook post also claimed that a child was shot at Norview High School, but that claim was not independently verified.

Norview High School lockdown reported

Unverified scanner audio indicated that a school in Norfolk, Virginia, was placed on lockdown as police responded to a reported shooting near Norview High School.

Radio traffic reportedly mentioned possible students being shot and CPR being performed on one victim on Sewells Point Road.

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{{^usCountry}} Another unverified social media post claimed that a child had been shot at Norview High School. Police reportedly later advised that the middle school lockdown could be lifted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another unverified social media post claimed that a child had been shot at Norview High School. Police reportedly later advised that the middle school lockdown could be lifted. {{/usCountry}}

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However, there was no official confirmation available at the time of writing about the number of victims, their conditions, or whether the shooting actually occurred at the school.

This is a developing story