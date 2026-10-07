7 injured in stabbing attack at Poland high school, teen suspect arrested

Police in Poland have arrested a 19-year-old man after a knife attack at a high school left several people injured on Wednesday. Seven people stabbed in Poland high school. (AFP)

The attack took place at a school in Ostroleka, about 20 km (12 miles) north of the capital Warsaw. Police released a blurred photograph of the suspect after his arrest, news agency AGP reported.

Ostroleka prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz said both students and teachers were among those injured.

“It appears that the boy went into the school and attacked the students and teachers with a dangerous tool,” Lukasiewicz told news channel TVN24.

“Based on the information I have, eight people were injured,” she said.

Poland's PAP news agency, citing the fire department, reported that those injured included three adults and five teenagers.