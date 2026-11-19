Nvidia and AMD shares rose in premarket trading on Thursday as investors grew more optimistic about AI chip demand ahead of Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO. The upcoming stock market debut boosted hopes that demand for AI technology and infrastructure would remain strong.

Nvidia, AMD and Micron shares rise as Anthropic's IPO lifts optimism across AI and semiconductor stocks. (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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Other major chipmakers also gained. Broadcom and Intel shares moved higher in premarket trading, joining the rally in Nvidia and AMD as optimism around the AI sector grew, according to Yahoo Finance.

Micron stock jumps as memory chip supply tightens

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Micron Technology shares jumped 4% in premarket trading, while South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix also recorded gains. The rise came amid expectations of continued demand for memory chips used in AI systems.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia and AMD shares rise ahead of Anthropic’s IPO? Investors saw Anthropic’s upcoming stock-market debut as a sign of confidence in the AI growth outlook. That boosted optimism that demand for AI chips and infrastructure would remain strong. How could Anthropic’s IPO affect AI chip demand? Analysts said the listing could restore investor confidence and support further spending on AI technology and infrastructure. That spending could sustain demand for chips and computing capacity. Why did Micron shares rise, and what is its memory supply outlook? Micron gained amid expectations of continued demand for memory chips used in AI systems. The company expects memory supply to remain tight in 2027 and does not see supply and demand balancing soon.

Micron expects memory chip supply to remain tight in 2027. Micron President and Chief Technology Officer Scott DeBoer said memory supply is expected to be tighter in 2027 than in 2026, pointing to continued pressure on supply as demand grows.

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{{^usCountry}} DeBoer said Micron does not expect memory supply and demand to balance anytime soon based on the company's current outlook. He said, "Our supply, we don't see it coming into balance with demand really in any time we can actually pick in the future right now", according to Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DeBoer said Micron does not expect memory supply and demand to balance anytime soon based on the company's current outlook. He said, "Our supply, we don't see it coming into balance with demand really in any time we can actually pick in the future right now", according to Yahoo Finance. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Anthropic raises $81.3 billion in record IPO, surpasses SpaceX with $1.5 trillion valuation

Chip stocks rise as AI market recovers

The wider chip sector also moved higher, helping Nasdaq100 futures recover after several volatile trading sessions. Investors have recently been unsettled by concerns around AI financing and reports of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit, which have added uncertainty to AI related stocks.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and ASML shares also rose. Gains in the chip manufacturing and semiconductor equipment companies helped lift the technology sector on Thursday, according to Yahoo Finance.

AI linked stocks outside the chip sector also recorded gains. Optical equipment maker Coherent surged 7%, while Bloom Energy shares also rose. AI cloud infrastructure providers CoreWeave and Nebius gained more than 4% each in Thursday's trading.

AI stocks gain as Anthropic IPO boosts investor confidence

Anthropic's IPO is being viewed as a positive sign for the wider technology sector. Yorkville Ives analyst Dan Ives said the listing could help restore investor confidence in the AI growth story at a time when AI stocks have been facing volatility.

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Ives said the AI sector is going through a turbulent period but maintained his longer-term outlook for investment in AI infrastructure. He expects companies to spend between $3 trillion and $4 trillion on AI related capital expenditure over the next few years, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic IPO may drive AI infrastructure spending

Anthropic's IPO could support the next phase of AI infrastructure spending. Ives said the company's public listing could help drive further investment in technology and infrastructure, with Anthropic playing a central role in the expansion of the AI industry.

The gains across chipmakers, memory companies, semiconductor equipment firms and AI infrastructure stocks suggest investors are looking for signs that AI spending and demand for computing capacity will continue despite recent market uncertainty.