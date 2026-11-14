Nvidia approaches tech firm Arm's CEO Rene Haas in search for Jensen Huang's successor: Report
Nvidia has approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a possible successor to Jensen Huang, with several other executives also under consideration.
Nvidia's board has approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas as a possible replacement for Jensen Huang, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Friday, November 13, citing people familiar with the matter.
Huang stepped down on November 12 following revelations about extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy. His exit has left Nvidia looking for a new leader after his nearly three-decade run at the chipmaker.
Haas is among several people being considered for the position, but there is no guarantee that Nvidia will offer him the job or that he will accept it, according to the FT report. Nvidia's finance chief, Colette Kress, is currently serving as interim CEO.
Rene Haas' past experience at Nvidia and Arm
Deep Dive
Haas is not new to Nvidia. He spent seven years at the company, where he rose to become vice president and general manager of its computing products business. He left in 2013 to join Arm and became its CEO in 2022.
Also Read: Nvidia news highlights: CEO succession search begins; Huang asked to testify before US Senate
During his time leading Arm, Haas oversaw the company's listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2023. Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other companies that use them to develop their own chips. The company has traditionally focused on mobile phones and is now expanding into computers.
Who else is being considered for Nvidia CEO?
Haas is one of several names being discussed as Nvidia looks for Huang's replacement. The company's finance chief, Colette Kress, is viewed by analysts as a possible option because of her experience managing its finances.
Veteran Nvidia engineer Ian Buck is also being considered after leading the development of CUDA, the software platform used to power the company's AI chips.
Other names discussed by industry analysts include AMD CEO Lisa Su, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy and Apple hardware chief Johny Srouji.
Also Read: Some Nvidia employees want Jensen Huang back as CEO, believe ‘everyone makes mistakes’: Rep
Nvidia faces leadership change amid China chip concerns
The next CEO could bring a different leadership style to Nvidia. Huang personally oversaw major decisions involving chip development, US-China trade issues and investments across the AI industry.
The leadership change also comes as Nvidia faces increased regulatory attention and growing support among US lawmakers for tighter restrictions on its chip exports to China.
Following the FT report, Arm's US-listed shares recovered some of their earlier losses but remained down more than 5%. Nvidia shares were also down over 3%, according to Reuters.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More