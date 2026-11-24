Nvidia’s board reportedly decided to bring back ousted CEO Jensen Huang without seeking input from the company’s top executives, who were notified only moments before the decision was finalized, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Jensen Huang (Bloomberg)

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The sources said the board reached its decision on Sunday afternoon amid pressure from US President Donald Trump, while several potential successors had already withdrawn from consideration.

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Huang’s return was finalised within a few hours that day and made public shortly before trading began in New York on Monday. Trump was involved in the discussions, but interim CEO Colette Kress and other senior executives were left out of the deliberations, Bloomberg reported.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia’s board reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? The board said it had confidence in Huang’s leadership and believed his return was in the best interests of Nvidia’s shareholders, employees, partners and customers. The decision followed pressure from investors, employees, clients and public figures. Were Nvidia’s senior executives involved in the decision to bring Huang back? According to the report, senior executives including interim CEO Colette Kress were excluded from the deliberations and notified only shortly before the decision was finalised. Did Nvidia’s board assess national security concerns before reinstating Huang? Nvidia said the board received input from senior US government officials and concluded Huang’s return posed no national security risk. The company’s investigation is continuing, and the DOJ was reportedly not notified before the announcement.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) was also not notified by Nvidia ahead of its announcement on Monday that Jensen Huang had been reinstated, MS Now reported.

Nvidia board unanimously approves Huang's return

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{{^usCountry}} Calls for Huang’s return had come from Nvidia employees, clients and investors, but Kress and Chairman Harvey Jones had signaled as recently as late last week that reinstating him was not on the table. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calls for Huang’s return had come from Nvidia employees, clients and investors, but Kress and Chairman Harvey Jones had signaled as recently as late last week that reinstating him was not on the table. {{/usCountry}}

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During a company-wide meeting last Wednesday, Kress appeared alongside other senior executives at Nvidia’s headquarters, reinforcing the impression that the company was preparing to move ahead without Huang.

However, Nvidia said on Monday that Huang’s reinstatement received unanimous backing from the board following several rounds of deliberations, with directors reaffirming their faith in his leadership and ability to guide the company forward.

Also read | Nvidia did not notify Justice Department of Jensen Huang’s return despite ongoing Alice Huang-Megaspeed probe: Report

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The company’s executives had been gearing up for its first annual developer conference without Huang, scheduled for next week in Washington. However, the event is now expected to take center stage in his return to leadership, offering a platform to highlight his unexpected comeback.

Trump claims influence over Huang's return

US President Donald Trump also weighed in after Huang's reinstatement, revealing that he had spoken with Nvidia board members both “directly” and “indirectly” about the CEO's return. Trump defended his involvement, saying he was worried China could “hire” Huang.

“I think the board acted really responsibly. They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," Trump said and claimed he had "convinced" the board to bring Huang back.

Nvidia shares climb amid leadership reversal

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Huang’s unexpected return sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street on Monday, driving Nvidia shares sharply higher. The stock climbed as much as 37% during New York trading, triggering a wider rally across the technology sector.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk also responded to Nvidia’s move to restore Huang as CEO, remarking that “the mistake has been corrected”.

Also read | Trump puts Jensen Huang in iconic photo from 2024 assassination attempt

Huang was ousted by the board earlier this month after acknowledging an affair with a female executive at one of Nvidia’s client companies. The relationship has since been scrutinized by the board and US government agencies, with Nvidia confirming that the investigation remains ongoing.

Huang expresses gratitude over reinstatement

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Jensen Huang also expressed gratitude over his reinstatement as Nvidia’s president and CEO.

"I am honoured to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," he said.

" I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process," he added.