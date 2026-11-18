Nvidia board has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, company chairman Harvey Jones confirmed on Tuesday, following the former CEO’s voluntary resignation over the disclosure of personal conduct that was found to be inconsistent with the chipmaker’s code of conduct, standards and workplace culture.

Nvidia board has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive. (REUTERS)

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His remarks came after Huang indicated earlier that day that he would be willing to return to the helm of the chipmaker if the board asked him to do so.

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Huang indicated on Tuesday that he would consider returning to lead the chipmaker, making his first public comments since stepping down last week following reports of an extramarital affair with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

Calls for Huang to return have received backing from influential tech leaders, among them Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX and Tesla. President Donald Trump has also thrown his support behind the possibility of Huang resuming the role, having maintained regular contact with the ousted Nvidia chief.

Deep Dive Does Nvidia's board plan to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? No. Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones said the board has no plans to bring Huang back as CEO. Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? Huang resigned after disclosing personal conduct that was found to be inconsistent with Nvidia's code of conduct, standards and workplace culture. What did Jensen Huang say about returning as Nvidia CEO? Huang said he would be willing to return if the board asked him to. The board, however, has said it has no plans to reinstate him.

(With AP inputs)

This story is being updated.