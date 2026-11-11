Nvidia hires Wachtell Lipton to lead independent probe involving Jensen Huang

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp.’s independent board members tapped the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help probe Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang’s relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

The Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, US. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The directors have retained Wachtell Lipton’s Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney of the Southern District of New York, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a brief statement Tuesday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The board announced the probe on Sunday, saying it was assembling a committee of independent directors to explore reports of Huang being targeted for foreign intelligence. The move coincided with an explosive admission by the CEO that he’d had an affair with an executive who the US government reportedly suspects of spying for Beijing.

Deep Dive What is Nvidia’s independent investigation into Jensen Huang examining? The board’s independent directors are investigating reports that Huang was targeted by foreign intelligence in connection with his relationship with a woman suspected by US officials of spying for China. Which law firm is leading Nvidia’s probe into Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s independent directors retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to assist with the investigation. Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney, was appointed to conduct a thorough and independent probe. Can Nvidia’s board remove Jensen Huang as CEO? Nvidia’s bylaws allow a majority of directors in office to remove an officer, including the CEO, with or without cause. The board has not announced a decision about Huang’s leadership.

Also Read: The chip war behind Nvidia's Jenson Huang scandal, from Dutch machines to dummy servers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huang had previously said there was nothing inappropriate about his relationship with the woman, who worked for a Singapore-based customer. {{/usCountry}}