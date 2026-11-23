Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on Monday, their biggest one-day hit since at least 2019, according to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's surprise return as CEO.
The losses, calculated at a share price of $168.50, would erase more than $10.5 billion in paper gains from last week. Short sellers, however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.
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The chip giant shares were last up 33% at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less than two weeks after resigning over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had called for his return.
Deep Dive
Why did Nvidia short sellers face $12.2 billion in paper losses?
How were the $12.2 billion in Nvidia short-seller losses calculated?
Are Nvidia short sellers still ahead overall after the stock rally?
Also read: Nvidia eyes $847.8 billion market value gain after Jensen Huang's return sparks 30% stock rally
Short sellers "are still well ahead since late October, so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ORTEX.{{/usCountry}}
Short sellers "are still well ahead since late October, so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ORTEX.{{/usCountry}}
"Some will be covering, but with only just over 1% of the float short, this looks like a reaction to the news rather than a squeeze."