Nvidia short sellers were staring at about $12.2 billion in paper losses on ​Monday, their biggest one-day hit ‌since at least 2019, according to ORTEX, after the chipmaker's shares soared on Jensen Huang's ​surprise return as CEO.

Nvidia shares surged after Jensen Huang returned as CEO, leaving short sellers with $12.2 billion in estimated paper losses. (Reuters) more less

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The losses, ​calculated at a share price of $168.50, would ⁠erase more than $10.5 billion in paper ​gains from last week. Short sellers, ​however, remain up about $14 billion since October 29, ORTEX said.

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The chip giant shares were last up ​33% at $167.14 after Huang was reinstated less ​than two weeks after resigning over revelations of ‌extramarital ⁠affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy. US President Donald Trump had called for his return.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia short sellers face $12.2 billion in paper losses? Nvidia shares surged after the board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. The rise in the share price increased the paper losses of investors betting that the stock would fall. How were the $12.2 billion in Nvidia short-seller losses calculated? ORTEX estimated the losses using a Nvidia share price of $168.50. The figure represented a one-day paper loss, not necessarily a realized loss. Are Nvidia short sellers still ahead overall after the stock rally? Yes. ORTEX said short sellers remained up about $14 billion since October 29, despite the rally erasing more than $10.5 billion in paper gains from the previous week.

Also read: Nvidia eyes $847.8 billion market value gain after Jensen Huang's return sparks 30% stock rally

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{{^usCountry}} Short sellers "are still ​well ahead ​since late ⁠October, so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," ​said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ​ORTEX. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Short sellers "are still ​well ahead ​since late ⁠October, so this hurts but it hasn't undone the trade," ​said Peter Hillerberg, co-Founder of ​ORTEX. {{/usCountry}}

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"Some ⁠will be covering, but with only just over 1% of the float short, ⁠this ​looks like a reaction ​to the news rather than a squeeze."