Nvidia has gone through a difficult few weeks, with co-founder Jensen Huang reportedly stepping down as CEO before returning to the position less than two weeks later. However, the company remains in a strong position, and its long-term business outlook continues to look positive.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as AI data centre demand and Vera Rubin chips support the company's growth outlook. (pexel) more less

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The Motley Fool believes Nvidia shares could climb to $500 by the end of 2030. The prediction is based on rising spending on AI data centres, growing demand for advanced chips, new chip architectures and the company's ability to earn more revenue from its customers.

AI data centre spending to drive Nvidia stock growth

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Nvidia's business is closely linked to the growing construction of data centres that power artificial intelligence services. Although some investors are worried that spending on AI infrastructure could slow down, most forecasts suggest that investment will remain strong over the next few years, according to The Motley Fool.

Cleanview tracks 577 data centres with a combined capacity of 58 gigawatts that are currently under construction across the United States. This shows the scale of investment taking place in AI infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Consulting firm Bain & Company expects at least 150 gigawatts of additional computing capacity to be added by 2030. The investment required for this expansion could range between $5 trillion and $6.5 trillion, according to the firm's projections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Consulting firm Bain & Company expects at least 150 gigawatts of additional computing capacity to be added by 2030. The investment required for this expansion could range between $5 trillion and $6.5 trillion, according to the firm's projections. {{/usCountry}}

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The company supplies the advanced chips and other technology needed to build and operate AI data centres. This puts Nvidia in a strong position to capture a large share of the money being spent on AI infrastructure, according to The Motley Fool.

Nvidia secures chip supplies to stay ahead of rivals

Nvidia's CUDA software platform is one of its biggest strengths. Most original AI code was written using CUDA, making it an important tool for training AI models. This makes it difficult for customers and developers to move away from Nvidia's technology.

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AI companies need powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom AI chips to handle demanding workloads. However, having advanced chips alone is not enough. These chips also need high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to work properly. Without enough memory, expensive AI chips could remain unused for long periods.

To avoid supply shortages, Nvidia has reportedly secured $500 billion worth of capacity-constrained HBM from South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix. This gives the company an important supply advantage as demand for AI chips continues to grow.

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The company has secured more future manufacturing capacity with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) than its competitors. This will help Nvidia maintain chip supplies as AI infrastructure companies continue to expand, according to The Motley Fool.

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Companies developing custom AI chips, known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which makes competing GPUs, are expected to gain some market share in the coming years. However, Nvidia's access to memory supplies and chip manufacturing capacity could help it remain a leader in the AI chip market.

Vera Rubin chips and SpaceX deal boost Nvidia revenue

Another major growth driver is the amount of revenue Nvidia generates from each gigawatt of power used by its customers' AI infrastructure. The company is increasing this amount by offering more than just GPUs.

The company now offers a wider range of products and services, including networking equipment, central processing units (CPUs), language processing units (LPUs) for AI inference, Nemotron open-weight AI models and an expanding software platform. These products allow Nvidia to provide complete AI infrastructure solutions instead of selling only individual chips.

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Nvidia's revenue generation from its customers' computing capacity has increased significantly with its newer technology.

With its Hopper architecture, Nvidia generated around $18 billion per gigawatt.

With its Grace Blackwell architecture, the figure increased to $25 billion per gigawatt.

With its latest Vera Rubin architecture, it has increased further to $40 billion per gigawatt.

These figures show how Nvidia is generating more revenue from each unit of computing capacity as its technology improves.

Nvidia's new Vera Rubin architecture is expected to support its growth over the coming years. The company had generated only around $20 billion in sales from the Vera Rubin architecture in the previous quarter, its fiscal third quarter, as the technology was still beginning to scale up. This means there could be significant room for further growth as adoption increases, according to The Motley Fool.

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SpaceX is expected to be one of the most aggressive companies in expanding AI infrastructure. The company has decided to build its AI infrastructure exclusively using Nvidia's Vera Rubin architecture, according to The Motley Fool.

SpaceX expects to add more than 10 gigawatts of computing capacity next year. At Nvidia's estimated revenue rate of $40 billion per gigawatt for Vera Rubin, this could represent a potential $400 billion revenue opportunity from SpaceX alone.

Nvidia stock price target and risks to watch

With Huang back as CEO, The Motley Fool believes Nvidia shares could once again command a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 times. This valuation measures how much investors are willing to pay for the company's expected future earnings. The publication considers this a reasonable multiple given Nvidia's size and growth prospects.

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Analysts expect Nvidia to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $29.05 in fiscal 2031, which ends in January 2031. These estimates are used to calculate how much the stock could be worth in the future.

If Nvidia's adjusted earnings per share increase by another 15% in fiscal 2032, EPS could reach approximately $33.40. Applying a forward P/E ratio of 15 to these expected earnings gives a potential stock value of around $500.

Expected fiscal 2031 adjusted EPS: $29.05.

Projected fiscal 2032 adjusted EPS: $33.40.

Assumed forward P/E ratio: 15 times.

Potential stock price: approximately $500.

Nvidia's growth depends heavily on companies continuing to invest in AI data centres and computing capacity. If this spending slows down, demand for Nvidia's chips could weaken and affect its future revenue and earnings.

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Another risk is that AI chips could become more common and less specialised over time. If competing products become easier to use and customers have more options, Nvidia could lose some of its pricing power.

If Nvidia is forced to reduce chip prices to compete with other companies, its gross profit margins could come under pressure. This could also affect its earnings and make it harder for the company to reach the $500 stock target.

Despite the risks of slower AI spending, increasing competition and pressure on chip prices, the publication believes Nvidia remains a long-term investment opportunity, particularly with Jensen Huang back as CEO and demand for AI infrastructure expected to remain strong.