Nvidia to invest $3 billion in Meta as social media giant plans to raise $95 billion for AI infrastructure expansion

Nvidia will invest $3 billion in Meta. The chipmaker announced the investment on Tuesday, October 27, as Meta increases its spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Nvidia and Meta expand their AI partnership as Nvidia plans a $3 billion investment in Meta. (REUTERS)

Meta plans to raise $95 billion to fund AI investments. The social media and AI company announced plans to raise money to support its investments in AI infrastructure, according to CNBC.

Meta to raise $95 billion for AI

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Meta will raise the money in two stages. The company said on Monday that it would initially raise $35 billion through underwritten public equity offerings. It plans to raise another $60 billion through an at-the-market offering programme.

Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom showed interest in buying Meta shares. The announcement said chipmakers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom were interested in purchasing up to $5 billion worth of shares.

Meta to expand Nvidia Vera Rubin use

Meta plans to use more of Nvidia’s Vera Rubin technology. Nvidia said Meta will expand its use of the Vera Rubin computing platform and Vera CPUs as part of their partnership.

Also read: AI deals worth $235 billion: Anthropic IPO, SpaceX and Meta fuel record US AI spending as economic risks grow

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{{^usCountry}} The two companies will also work more closely on Muse, Meta’s AI agent, which the social media company launched last month.The expanded partnership aims to support their work in AI technology, according to Nvidia's announcement. Nvidia CEO explains AI agents {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two companies will also work more closely on Muse, Meta’s AI agent, which the social media company launched last month.The expanded partnership aims to support their work in AI technology, according to Nvidia's announcement. Nvidia CEO explains AI agents {{/usCountry}}

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said AI agents could change how people use computers. Huang explained that AI agents can understand users' goals, think through tasks, use tools and complete work on their behalf, according to his statement.

Huang described AI agents as a new way of computing. He said people could move away from directly operating different applications and instead work with intelligent AI agents to complete tasks, according to Nvidia's CEO.

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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg welcomed the continued partnership. Zuckerberg said Meta was looking forward to working with Nvidia to develop advanced AI models and personal AI agents for billions of people.

Nvidia and Meta shares remain flat

Nvidia and Meta shares were largely unchanged before the market opened. Shares of both companies were flat in premarket trading on Tuesday, according to CNBC.

Nvidia increases AI investments

Nvidia has been investing in several companies linked to the AI boom. The chipmaker has built stakes in companies working on AI, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel and xAI.

Nvidia's investment activity has increased sharply since 2022. The company has participated in 121 investment rounds so far in 2026, compared with just 13 in 2022, according to Dealroom.

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The Meta investment adds to Nvidia's growing involvement in the AI industry. Nvidia is expanding its investments in companies developing AI technology while also strengthening partnerships that support AI infrastructure and computing. Meta's planned $95 billion fundraising effort highlights the scale of spending needed to build these systems, based on the companies' announcements and the figures reported by CNBC.