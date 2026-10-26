US Treasury yields hold steady ahead of fed rate decision, PCE inflation data and key US economic reports this week

US Treasury yields remained mostly steady on Monday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and several important economic reports due this week. Investors are watching these updates to understand the direction of US interest rates and the economy. US Treasury yields hold steady ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision and key inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged higher to 4.99%. It rose by around 1 basis point during the session. The 30-year Treasury yield remained unchanged at 5.31%, while the 2-year Treasury yield increased by 2 basis points to around 4.7%, CNBC reported.

Other US Treasury yields show mixed moves Other Treasury yields also showed mixed movements on Monday. According to CNBC’s market data:

The 1-month Treasury yield stood at 3.992%, down 0.01 percentage points.

The 1-year Treasury yield rose to 4.432%, up 0.021 percentage points.

The 6-month Treasury yield increased to 4.332%, up 0.02 percentage points.

The 3-month Treasury yield remained unchanged at 4.139%.

The 30-year Treasury yield stood at 5.31%, down 0.005 percentage points in the market data table. Also read: Anthropic IPO filing: Claude maker targets Nasdaq listing under ticker ANT amid AI market jitters

Fed interest rate decision in focus Investors are now focusing on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday. The central bank’s decision is the biggest event for financial markets this week, as investors look for clues about its next steps on interest rates, CNBC reported.

Markets expect the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged. Traders are pricing in a more than 90% chance that policymakers will maintain the federal funds rate target range at 3.75% to 4%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Kevin Warsh comments may offer clues Investors will closely watch comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh after the decision. Deutsche Bank analysts said his remarks could attract more attention than the rate decision itself. They expect investors to focus on how the Fed balances still-high inflation and solid economic growth against tighter financial conditions, according to a Deutsche Bank note published on Monday.

Inflation keeps Fed rate outlook uncertain The Fed could maintain a cautious stance despite holding rates steady. Deutsche Bank analysts said the central bank’s broader message is likely to remain hawkish. This means policymakers may signal that interest rates could rise further if inflation remains high, even if they decide not to change rates this week, the analysts said.

Recent inflation data could support further interest rate increases. Deutsche Bank economists believe the latest inflation figures strengthen the case for additional monetary tightening over time. The analysts said the Fed could still pause this week while keeping the possibility of future rate increases open.

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Warsh is also expected to address the impact of tighter financial conditions. Deutsche Bank analysts said he is likely to clarify that tighter financial conditions cannot replace higher official interest rates. In other words, the Fed may still need to raise its policy rate if it believes more action is necessary to bring inflation under control.

PCE inflation data due on Thursday The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index is another major focus this week. The inflation gauge, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for tracking price increases, is scheduled for release on Thursday. Investors will examine the figures for clues about whether inflation is easing or remains a concern for policymakers, CNBC reported.

US jobs and economic data this week Employment and manufacturing-related data will also influence market sentiment. The weekly ADP Employment Change report and durable goods orders for September are scheduled for Tuesday. These reports will give investors more information about the US labour market and demand for long-lasting manufactured goods.

Investors will receive more labour market information on Thursday and Friday. Weekly initial jobless claims are due on Thursday, followed by additional employment data on Friday. These reports could help investors assess the strength of the US labour market and its possible impact on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook, CNBC reported.

Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions Treasury yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. When bond prices rise, their yields generally fall, and when prices decline, yields usually increase. One basis point equals 0.01 percentage points. These measures help investors track daily movements in the US government bond market.

Overall, investors are waiting for clearer signals on inflation, economic growth and interest rates. The Fed’s Wednesday decision, followed by the PCE inflation report and other economic releases, could influence expectations for future policy moves and the direction of Treasury yields, CNBC reported.