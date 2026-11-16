NYC Mayor Mamdani announces major NYPD shake-up, scraps controversial protest unit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said they are disbanding the NYPD unit responsible for handling protests and crowd control, fulfilling a key part of Mamdani’s police reform agenda. Protest responses will be handled by two new teams, a civilian-led unit housed in the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety and another within the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau (Getty Images via AFP)

The Strategic Response Group, made up of about 600 officers, had been criticized by police reform advocates and civil rights groups over allegations of excessive force and overly aggressive tactics in its handling of protests.

The NYPD will separate the department’s protest response operations from its counterterrorism functions, Mamdani said in a video released Monday as part of the announcement. Bloomberg News had previously reported that Mamdani planned to disband the unit, fulfilling a promise from his 2025 mayoral campaign.

Protest responses will be handled by two new teams, a civilian-led unit housed in the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety and another within the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau. The teams will “work in close coordination to prepare for and respond to First Amendment activities,” Mamdani’s office said.

Tisch, who had previously defended how the police handle protests, said in the statement that the changes would make the department more effective. “I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat,” she said.

The reforms also include restrictions on police tactics and the equipment officers will be allowed to use during protests. Officers will no longer be allowed to use the practice known as “kettling,” which involves surrounding large crowds in order to arrest them. Officers will also no longer use long guns and tear gas in response to protests.

Pepper spray will not be used as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels.

Under the changes, the Strategic Response Group’s counterterrorism duties will be handed over to the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau, ensuring that the city’s response to First Amendment activity and counterterrorism operations are entirely separate.