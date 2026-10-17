Shooting at NYC subway station leaves man critically injured

A man was critically injured after being shot aboard a northbound E train at the Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street subway station in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, October 17, 2026, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Emergency medical services took the victim to a hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting aboard a northbound E train in Manhattan, disrupting subway services. (Unsplash)

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The shooting was reported at around 12:21 p.m. after a 911 call, according to FOX 5 New York. Police have not released the man's name or age. Authorities have also not confirmed what led to the gunfire or publicly identified a suspect in the reports available so far. The investigation is ongoing.

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(The story is updating…)