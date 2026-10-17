Oregon teacher Meghan Lambert killed in school shooting was a beloved local volleyball coach: 'She loved teaching'

The family described Meghan Lambert as "funny," "opinionated" and someone who "fought for the underdog." She was special education teacher at Silver Rail Elementary, as the statement noted that her specialization was working with “those with special needs.” She "loved those children,” it stated.

Meghan Lambert's identity was confirmed by his family in a statement that was read out by Bend Police Department officials at a press conference Friday afternoon. It was revealed that she was a graduate of Boise State University in Idaho and was passionate about sports. A Bend resident, she was into volleyball and moonlighted as a local coach.

A teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School who was among the four deceased in Thursday's tragic shooting was identified as 25-year-old Meghan Lambert. Lambert, along with three students, was fatally shot by the suspect inside the special education room of the school in Bend, Oregon . Two others are critically injured.

What did Meghan Lambert do outside her teaching job?

What did Meghan Lambert do outside her teaching job?

Who was Meghan Lambert, the teacher killed in the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting?

Who was Meghan Lambert, the teacher killed in the Silver Rail Elementary School shooting?

The suspect was identified as 16-year-old John J. Griffin by NBC News. He was shot dead by a parent whose two daughters studied at the school.

'Heroic' Teacher Potentially Saves Many Lives At Friday's press conference, Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz hailed the "heroes" who intervened and potentially prevented further loss of lives. While bystander and Silver Rail Elementary parent Kalub Giamanco's heroics in following the shooter inside and fatally shooting him are already widely discussed, Krantz said another teacher fought off the shooter for several minutes before he was fatally shot.

The unidentified teacher threw her phone at John J. Griffin and then tackled and fought him before he was shot dead, Chief Krantz said. The teacher was not injured.

“I don’t think we can underestimate or underappreciate that courage,” Chief Krantz said. “When someone is willing to risk their own life for others, we recognize that. The quick thinking to observe, to then park and follow someone into the school is incredible and undoubtedly saved people.

“The teacher who’s willing to stand and fight for her children — incredible,” he continued. “We all recognize that is true heroism. We don’t see that a lot in society.”

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Latest On The Investigation The circumstances and the motive of the shooting remain under investigation, as the school district has alerted the community about a potential law enforcement presence at Silver Hill Elementary in the coming days as the investigation continues.

Chief Krantz said that they are looking into how John J. Griffin procured the gun: a Maverick 88 pump-action 12-gauge shotgun. NBC News reported, citing law enforcement, that John J. Griffin's mother bought the gun in August this year.