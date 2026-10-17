Norte Fire burns homes in San Clemente; Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano among hardest-hit areas as evacuations continue
Evacuation orders are in effect for Zones SJC04, SJC05, SJC10, SCL12 and SCL13, according to the Orange County evacuation map.
The Norte Fire has grown to 465 acres since breaking out on Friday morning, destroying several homes in the San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente areas of California. Photos and videos shared by residents on social media showed buildings engulfed in flames. Evacuation orders are in place, and several more structures are threatened by the fast-moving blaze.
Evacuation orders issued
Evacuation orders are in effect for Zones SJC04, SJC05, SJC10, SCL12 and SCL13, according to the Orange County evacuation map.
Deep Dive
Evacuations have also been requested for all streets off Camino Las Ramblas down to Interstate 5 and around to the San Juan dump, according to radio traffic.
A hard road closure has been requested on Interstate 5, from San Juan Creek Road to Camino De Los Mares.
Homes threatened
Several structures are reportedly affected near Via La Mirada and Calle Esperanza. Fire crews are also responding to reports of threatened structures near Avenida California and Paseo Aliso.
Homes near Avenida Calita, Via La Mirada and Via De Agua in San Juan Capistrano are also reportedly being impacted by the fire.
Evacuation shelters
Residents who have been evacuated can seek shelter at the following locations:
San Juan Capistrano Community Center: 25925 Camino del Avion, San Juan Capistrano.
San Clemente Community Center: 100 Calle Seville, San Clemente.
The Orange County Fire Authority urged residents under evacuation orders to leave immediately.
“If you are under an evacuation order, leave now,” the agency said in a post on X.
Also Read: Huge Plumes Of Smoke Rise As Wildfire Hits Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base
Schools dismiss students early
Nine Capistrano Unified School District schools are dismissing students early on Friday.
The affected schools are:
Bernice Ayer Middle School
Clarence Lobo Elementary School
Concordia Elementary School
Harold Ambuehl Elementary School
San Clemente High School
San Juan Hills High School
Shorecliffs Middle School
Truman Benedict Elementary School
Vista Del Mar
Parents and guardians of elementary school students have been asked to go directly to their children's schools for pickup.
At secondary schools, families can pick up students or authorize their release by responding to school communications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More