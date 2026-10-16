John J Griffin, 16-year-old Bend, Oregon school shooting suspect, used mother's gun to kill 4
16-year-old John J. Griffin of Bend, Oregon, was identified as the suspect in Thursday’s Silver Rail Elementary School shooting that killed four.
John J Griffin, a 16-year-old from Bend, Oregon, was identified as the suspect in Thursday's shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School that killed four and injured two critically.
John J. Griffin, who was shot dead by a bystander, was identified by NBC News citing three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter. Per NBC News, the shotgun that Griffin used for the shooting was purchased by his mother around the 16-year-old's birthday in August.
John J. Griffin's link to Silver Rail Elementary school is unclear as the investigation into the shooting continues. Griffin used a pump-action shotgun and opened fire around 12:30pm PDT Thursday. Three children - a five-year-old, an eight-year-old and an 11-year-old were killed. A seven-year-old student and a teacher were critically injured.
The bystander who fatally shot John J. Griffin was identified as Kaylub Giamanco. Giamanco, a carpenter, has two daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary School. His identity was confirmed by his brother, Kyle Giamanco, to NBC News.
This is a developing story.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More