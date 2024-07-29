NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for July 29, 2024

Connections is an engaging game introduced by the New York Times, offering a distinctive challenge of identifying "common threads between words." It’s a daily puzzle which you must try if you enjoy playing Wordle or other word games, providing a fresh set of challenges each day. Although it might seem tricky, it’s solvable with the right guidance and you get to learn some new words, their meanings and connections every day. Can you solve today's NYT Connections?(New York Times)

We have compiled a range of hints, tips, and strategies to help you master today’s puzzle. If you’re eager to see the solution right away, you can jump to the end of this page for the answers.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a daily word game created by Wyna Liu, an associate puzzle editor at The New York Times. It rapidly rose in popularity and became a social media hit due to its unique word challenges. The game is available on both web browsers and mobile devices, making it accessible to a broad audience.

How to Play NYT Connections?

In Connections, players start with 16 words and need to organize them into four categories, each containing four words that share a common theme. The categories can range from book titles and software to country names and beyond. Although multiple words might appear to fit together, there is only one correct grouping for each set. Players can rearrange and shuffle the board to make finding connections easier. Each group is colour-coded to represent difficulty levels: yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple.

NYT Connections Hints for July 29

Yellow: Amphitheatres

Green: Types of roads

Blue: Systematic set

Purple: Objects allow liquids to flow in a controlled manner

We can hear those gears starting to rotate in your head with these hints so minimise this page and try to solve today's puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: STADIUMS

Green: STREET SUFFIXES

Blue: ASSOCIATED WITH SCALES

Purple: THINGS WITH SPOUTS

And now it is time to end the tantalising anticipation as we head towards the solutions for today's puzzle…

NYT Connections Today: Answer for July 29

STADIUMS: ARENA, BOWL, COLISEUM, DOME

STREET SUFFIXES: ALLEY, COURT, DRIVE, LANE

ASSOCIATED WITH SCALES: FISH, JUSTICE, LIBRA, SOLFEGE

THINGS WITH SPOUTS: FOUNTAIN, GUTTER, TEAPOT, WHALE