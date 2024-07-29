US deported 48 Indian students without explanation; India seeks clarification

The External Affairs Ministry of India reported that Indian students studying in the United States are being deported back without any explanation. The US has deported 48 students back to India in the past 3 years with no grounds to send them back. The information came from the Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh in Parliament on Friday. 48 Indian students were deported back in the past 3 years without an explanation.

US deports Indian students without explanation

A recent trend can be noticed in Indian students migrating abroad to various countries for education purposes with the US being one of the prioritised locations on their list. However, it was noticed that some students were sent back to their home country without any explanation. This issue came to light when in Lok Sabha on Friday by BK Parthasarathi as he asked External Affairs for the number of students deported by the USA during the last three years to explain the reasons behind their deportation.

He also asked if the Government possessed any data about the illegal migrants scattered across the globe, especially in the US and in case they did what are remedial actions taken in this regard, as reported by Onmanorama and the official website of India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Ministry of External Affairs responds

Kirti Vardhan Singh, who was also present during the session in the Lok Sabha responded that in the past 3 years, there have been 48 cases where students of Indian Nationality were sent back but the US authorities have not officially shared any reasons with the Indian government. However, he explained possible reasons for the deportation of Indian students include, “unauthorised employment, unapproved withdrawal from classes, expulsion and suspension, and failure to report Optional Practical Training (OPT) employments.” These grounds can lead to termination of students’ visas making their stay in their country illegal.

Responding to the next set of questions she stated that the Government of India is working on nurturing strong bonds between the countries to facilitate the legal mobility of their citizens. The government is also taking action against people involved in illegal migration and educating its citizens about safe and legal mobility to foreign lands at the central and state levels.