NYU student allegedly sexually assaulted in Manhattan dormitory
A 19-year-old student was reportedly assaulted inside a New York University residence hall in Manhattan.
A New York University student was reportedly sexually assaulted inside a university dormitory in Manhattan, according to local report from Pix11. The student is believed to be a 19-year-old woman, and the alleged assault took place on Sunday night inside an NYU residential building.
Authorities have not released further details about the incident.
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Possible police investigation
Independent journalist Kyle Mazza shared a video on X showing that the New York Police Department’s crime scene unit collected evidence from the dorm building on Tuesday as detectives investigated the incident. HT.com could not independently verify this information.
According to reports, the alleged incident occurred around 9:58pm on November 15 at the John A. Paulson Center, an NYU facility in Greenwich Village.
Detectives were seen entering the University dorm at a building in the vicinity of Mercer Street and Bleecker Street in Manhattan and leaving the building with collected evidence.
The John A. Paulson Center, where the reported assault occurred, is one of NYU’s major campus facilities and includes residential spaces, academic facilities and student resources.
The incident comes amid continued concerns about sexual violence prevention and safety on college campuses across the United States after the Cornell sexual assault case.
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Students express shock as police investigate dorm incident
The reported assault has raised concerns among NYU students. Some students expressed shock that such an incident occurred inside a university campus.
One NYU student, identified as Ellie, said “I think it's horrible. I also think it's kind of surprising, because I also live in a dorm, but a different one, and I think the security is usually pretty good, and at least the experience I've had has been very welcoming and a really good community, so I think it's really terrible to hear about, but I'm also surprised by it.”
She further said that hoped the university would support the victim and ensure that the person responsible faced consequences if an investigation confirmed the allegations.
“I hope that NYU will be there to help them and support them through this,” she said in an interview shared by journalist Kyle Mazza.
She added, “It's obviously not anything that is their [victim] fault or they should have to deal with alone, so I hope that the university with their resources will handle it accordingly.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More