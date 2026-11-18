Detectives were seen entering the University dorm at a building in the vicinity of Mercer Street and Bleecker Street in Manhattan and leaving the building with collected evidence.

According to reports, the alleged incident occurred around 9:58pm on November 15 at the John A. Paulson Center, an NYU facility in Greenwich Village.

Independent journalist Kyle Mazza shared a video on X showing that the New York Police Department’s crime scene unit collected evidence from the dorm building on Tuesday as detectives investigated the incident. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Authorities have not released further details about the incident.

A New York University student was reportedly sexually assaulted inside a university dormitory in Manhattan , according to local report from Pix11 . The student is believed to be a 19-year-old woman, and the alleged assault took place on Sunday night inside an NYU residential building.

The John A. Paulson Center, where the reported assault occurred, is one of NYU’s major campus facilities and includes residential spaces, academic facilities and student resources.

The incident comes amid continued concerns about sexual violence prevention and safety on college campuses across the United States after the Cornell sexual assault case.

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Students express shock as police investigate dorm incident The reported assault has raised concerns among NYU students. Some students expressed shock that such an incident occurred inside a university campus.

One NYU student, identified as Ellie, said “I think it's horrible. I also think it's kind of surprising, because I also live in a dorm, but a different one, and I think the security is usually pretty good, and at least the experience I've had has been very welcoming and a really good community, so I think it's really terrible to hear about, but I'm also surprised by it.”

She further said that hoped the university would support the victim and ensure that the person responsible faced consequences if an investigation confirmed the allegations.

“I hope that NYU will be there to help them and support them through this,” she said in an interview shared by journalist Kyle Mazza.

She added, “It's obviously not anything that is their [victim] fault or they should have to deal with alone, so I hope that the university with their resources will handle it accordingly.”