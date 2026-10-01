Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 1-10: What weather will the US see?

The Old Farmer's Almanac has shared its long-range weather outlook for October. It gives a region-by-region view of what weather the US may see this month.

What the Almanac says about October

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its October weather outlook for all US regions. (Old Farmer's Almanac)

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As per the Almanac, this is a long-range forecast. It looks at overall weather patterns, not the weather for each day. It divides the US into different regions and predicts whether temperatures and rainfall will be above or below normal.

The publication says its forecasts use solar science, climatology and meteorology. It also looks at climate data and major weather patterns such as El Nino. The Almanac claims about 80 percent accuracy for seasonal temperature and rainfall trends. However, this figure is self-reported and does not mean the forecast will be accurate every day.

For October 2026, the Almanac expects much of the eastern US to have cooler-than-normal weather.

Also read: Old Farmer’s Almanac September forecast: What fall 2026 weather will look like across the US

East and South

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{{^usCountry}} Northeast: According to the Almanac, sunny and cool weather will start the month from October 1 to 10. Rain is expected from October 11. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Northeast: According to the Almanac, sunny and cool weather will start the month from October 1 to 10. Rain is expected from October 11. {{/usCountry}}

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Atlantic Corridor: The month starts sunny and cool. Scattered showers are forecast from October 9.

Appalachians: Sunny, cool weather is forecast during the first 10 days.

Southeast: Periods of rain are expected at the start. Sunnier weather develops later in the first half of October.

Florida: Scattered showers and mild weather are expected through October 8. A cooler, sunny stretch follows between October 9 and 13.

Deep South: Warm weather and scattered showers are expected through October 11.

Ohio Valley: Sunny skies are forecast early, with cool weather turning warmer through October 8. Isolated showers and cooler weather could follow between October 9 and 13.

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Lower Lakes: The month begins sunny and cool. Scattered showers are predicted from October 7.

Also read: Super El Nino update: Which 4 US states could be buried in snow this winter?

Midwest, Plains and Mountains

Upper Midwest: As per the Almanac, the region starts split. The east sees sunny and cool weather, while the west sees showers and milder weather through October 6. A stretch of rain and snow is forecast from October 7 to 17, along with "quite chilly" temperatures.

Heartland: Sunny weather is expected at the start. Rainy periods arrive and temperatures turn warmer through October 10.

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Texas-Oklahoma: Rainy stretches are forecast across northern parts through October 9. A few thunderstorms could hit southern areas as temperatures turn warmer.

High Plains: A few showers and chilly weather are expected through October 8. Rain and snow showers move in from October 9.

Intermountain: Rainy periods and chilly weather are set to start the month.

West, Alaska and Hawaii

Desert Southwest: The Almanac says October 1 to 4 will have some showers in the east and sunshine in the west, with warmth overall. October 5 to 10 could be sunny, with warm weather in the east but cooler weather in the west.

Pacific Northwest: The month begins rainy and chilly from October 1 to 3. Sunny, cool weather prevails from October 4 to 7.

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Pacific Southwest: Isolated showers are followed by sunshine from October 1 to 9.

Alaska: Periods of rain and snow are forecast in the opening days, along with cold weather.

Hawaii: Showery, warm weather is expected from October 1 to 5.

What is a Super El Nino?

El Nino is the warm phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate pattern that starts in the Pacific Ocean and can affect weather around the world. La Niña is the cooler phase of this pattern.

“Super El Nino” is not an official NOAA term. It is commonly used to describe an unusually strong El Ninoevent.

“The onset of an El Nino certainly plays a role in developing our long-range weather forecasts,” Old Farmer's Almanac senior editor Tim Goodwin told Newsweek previously. “When evidence pointed to an El Nino developing during the warm season and expected to continue through this winter, we had to account for that in our forecasting as it can impact weather patterns across the globe, including North America.”