Old Farmer's Almanac weather forecast for October 11-20: What weather will the US see?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has shared its long-range weather outlook for October. It splits the US into regions and says whether each one will be warmer, cooler, wetter or drier than normal. Here is what it expects between October 11 and 20.

What the Almanac expects for October

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has shared its weather outlook for mid-October across the US. (Old Farmer's Almanac)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts general weather trends rather than daily weather conditions. “Overall, for October 2026, we expect much of the United States to be cooler than normal,” Heidi Stonehill, executive editor at the Old Farmer’s Almanac, told Newsweek. “Average or drier-than-normal conditions are anticipated throughout a good portion of the country."

The Almanac says it uses solar science, climatology and meteorology to prepare its forecasts. It also studies climate data and larger weather patterns, including El Nino.

the Almanac claims its seasonal forecasts are about 80% accurate. However, this figure is based on the publication’s own claims and does not mean its daily forecasts are equally accurate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Northeast is expected to see rain from October 11 to 21. The Appalachians are also forecast to have rainy weather during the same period.

In the Atlantic Corridor, scattered showers are expected from October 9 to 16, as cool weather turns warmer. More rain is forecast from October 17 to 21.

In the Ohio Valley, isolated showers and cooler weather could occur from October 9 to 13, followed by a rainy period from October 14 to 21.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the Lower Lakes, scattered showers are expected from October 7 to 16, with mild temperatures turning cooler. From October 17 to 28, the rain could give way to sunnier skies and warmer weather.

South

The Southeast is expected to see sunnier weather later in the first half of October. Another round of rain, which could be heavy in northern areas, is forecast from October 15 to 20.

In Florida, cooler and sunny weather is expected from October 9 to 13. Showers could return from October 14 to 29, along with warm temperatures.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts sunny weather in the Deep South from October 12 to 19. Rain could return later during this period as temperatures turn cooler.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Texas and Oklahoma, isolated thunderstorms and cooler weather are expected from October 10 to 14. A period of chilly weather is forecast to follow from October 15 to 21.

Also read: Old Farmer’s Almanac October 2026 forecast: What the month’s major astrology events mean for you

Middle of the country

The Upper Midwest could see rain and snow from October 7 to 17, with temperatures expected to be “quite chilly”. Sunny skies and warmer weather could return between October 18 and 27.

In the Heartland, the middle of October could bring sunny weather in the north and rain in the south. A chilly period is expected from October 16 to 19.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the High Plains, rain and snow showers are forecast from October 9 to 18, along with cold temperatures.

West

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Intermountain region is expected to see sunnier and cooler weather through October 19. Another round of rain is forecast from October 20 to 23.

In the Desert Southwest, sunny weather could give way to isolated showers from October 11 to 15. Overall, the Almanac predicts that October will be slightly cooler and drier than average in the region.

In the Pacific Southwest, sunny weather is forecast from October 10 to 19, as temperatures shift from warm to cool. Rain and cooler weather are expected from October 20 to 22.

In the Pacific Northwest, rain is forecast from October 18 to 23, although temperatures are expected to remain mild.

Alaska and Hawaii

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Alaska, flurries are expected in the north and rainy periods across central and southern parts through October 14, as temperatures trend warmer, as per the Almanac. A warmer, sunnier stretch follows in northern and central Alaska through October 20, while a few showers linger in the south.

In Hawaii, showers are forecast to continue across eastern and western parts of the islands through October 16, while central areas see more sunshine. Daily showers are expected through October 24.