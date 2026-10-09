October 10, 2026, is attracting attention among spiritual seekers who follow numerology, angel numbers and manifestation practices. Many call this date the 10/10 portal, a symbolic occasion that some associate with new beginnings and personal growth. What is the 10/10 portal? What Old Farmer’s Almanac says about October 10. (Pexels)

This year, the date also coincides with October's New Moon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the New Moon will occur on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT. But what does the 10/10 portal actually mean, and why do some people connect it with spiritual renewal?

What is the 10/10 portal? The 10/10 portal falls on October 10 every year. In modern numerology, some practitioners consider the repeating number 10 a symbol of fresh starts, personal growth and new opportunities.

The number 10 combines two digits. Numerologists often connect 1 with independence and new beginnings, while 0 represents potential and possibilities. The portal is a spiritual interpretation of the calendar date, not a scientifically established energy gateway.

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What does angel number 1010 mean spiritually? Have you ever noticed 10:10 on your phone or repeatedly come across the number 1010?

According to numerologists, the angel number 1010 connects with clear thinking, fresh perspectives and staying focused on your goals. In angel number traditions, some people interpret 1010 as a reminder to examine their thoughts and welcome positive changes.

Also Read How to calculate your angel number? Find guidance and meaning with your birthday and name

What does Old Farmer's Almanac say about October 10? The [Old Farmer's Almanac identifies October 10 as the date of the month's New Moon. Its October 2026 horoscope also places the New Moon in Libra.

US-based astrologer Theresa Reed, told the Old Farmer's Almanac, describing this lunar phase as a favourable time for new partnerships and agreements. However, the Almanac does not identify October 10 as a spiritual portal.

Also Read Why experts say the October New Moon could be one of the most auspicious lunar events of 2026

Why are spiritual seekers connecting the 10/10 portal with the New Moon? The timing creates an interesting connection for people who follow both numerology and astrology.

Numerology followers associate 10/10 with fresh starts, while astrology traditions often connect New Moons with setting intentions. You can use these ideas as prompts to reflect on your relationships, personal goals and future plans.

What can you do during the 10/10 portal? You can keep your October 10 practice simple.

Spend a few minutes meditating, write down one goal you want to pursue or think about something you wish to change. You can also ask yourself what deserves more attention in your life.