What is the 10/10 portal? What Old Farmer’s Almanac says about October 10
The 10/10 date falls on October’s New Moon in 2026. The Old Farmer’s Almanac does not identify the 10 October as a spiritual portal. Here's why.
October 10, 2026, is attracting attention among spiritual seekers who follow numerology, angel numbers and manifestation practices. Many call this date the 10/10 portal, a symbolic occasion that some associate with new beginnings and personal growth.
This year, the date also coincides with October's New Moon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, the New Moon will occur on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT. But what does the 10/10 portal actually mean, and why do some people connect it with spiritual renewal?
What is the 10/10 portal?
The 10/10 portal falls on October 10 every year. In modern numerology, some practitioners consider the repeating number 10 a symbol of fresh starts, personal growth and new opportunities.
The number 10 combines two digits. Numerologists often connect 1 with independence and new beginnings, while 0 represents potential and possibilities. The portal is a spiritual interpretation of the calendar date, not a scientifically established energy gateway.
Also Read 10/10 manifestation portal 2026: Why Mahalaya Amavasya makes this date different for all 12 zodiac signs
What does angel number 1010 mean spiritually?
Have you ever noticed 10:10 on your phone or repeatedly come across the number 1010?
According to numerologists, the angel number 1010 connects with clear thinking, fresh perspectives and staying focused on your goals. In angel number traditions, some people interpret 1010 as a reminder to examine their thoughts and welcome positive changes.
Also Read How to calculate your angel number? Find guidance and meaning with your birthday and name
What does Old Farmer's Almanac say about October 10?
The [Old Farmer's Almanac identifies October 10 as the date of the month's New Moon. Its October 2026 horoscope also places the New Moon in Libra.
US-based astrologer Theresa Reed, told the Old Farmer's Almanac, describing this lunar phase as a favourable time for new partnerships and agreements. However, the Almanac does not identify October 10 as a spiritual portal.
Also Read Why experts say the October New Moon could be one of the most auspicious lunar events of 2026
Why are spiritual seekers connecting the 10/10 portal with the New Moon?
The timing creates an interesting connection for people who follow both numerology and astrology.
Numerology followers associate 10/10 with fresh starts, while astrology traditions often connect New Moons with setting intentions. You can use these ideas as prompts to reflect on your relationships, personal goals and future plans.
What can you do during the 10/10 portal?
You can keep your October 10 practice simple.
Spend a few minutes meditating, write down one goal you want to pursue or think about something you wish to change. You can also ask yourself what deserves more attention in your life.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More