OpenAI has sued Apple. The ChatGPT maker has accused the Big Tech giant of stealing its trade secrets. It has also accused Apple of blocking its access to hardware suppliers. The case was filed on Friday, November 27.

OpenAI has sued Apple, accusing it of stealing trade secrets and blocking access to hardware suppliers. (Unsplash) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Reuters, OpenAI filed counterclaims in a California federal court. These are OpenAI's own claims against Apple.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

OpenAI said that Apple's employment practices were designed to "trap" employees. As per the report, the company also said these practices were meant to stop employees from working on the technology of Apple's competitors.

How the fight started

According to Reuters, OpenAI's move came after Apple sued it first. Apple had accused OpenAI of poaching its employees. Apple said OpenAI did this to gain access to its technology.

Reuters also reported that earlier this year, Apple sued OpenAI and two former employees. Apple alleged that its trade secrets were misappropriated. As per the report, this was done to help the ChatGPT owner's entry into consumer hardware.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Reuters, OpenAI has denied these allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Reuters, OpenAI has denied these allegations. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read

Why this case matters

Tensions between the two tech companies have grown. The race to build AI products is fueling competition for talent. It is also fueling competition for proprietary technology.

The legal fight sets up a battle over who will control future AI devices. These devices may not use traditional apps or operating systems.

If these devices succeed, they would pull consumer attention away from Apple's best-selling iPhone, the report said.

Analysts believe OpenAI is working on a phone or other device of its own.

Also Read

When Apple sued OpenAI

As per The Guardian, Apple sued OpenAI in July. It accused the AI firm of stealing company trade secrets to create its own hardware device.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the report, the suit claims OpenAI poached Apple employees. It says OpenAI coaxed them to hand over confidential material, product designs and other tightly held information.

An Apple spokesperson said in an email: “Recently, significant evidence has emerged suggesting individuals employed by OpenAI wrongfully took Apple's secret and confidential information regarding our unreleased technologies, processes and products.”

As per The Guardian, Apple also wrote in its complaint: “OpenAI's nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.”