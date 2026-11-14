In August 2014, Angel Lane of southwest Houston saw a celebration for the opening of its community center. According to the 5 Corners District notice dated August 20, 2014, Habitat for Humanity constructed 65 homes, landscaped and furnished for families that were affected by the 2005 hurricanes, while four lots of original residences were reserved for the community center. Built for families displaced by the 2005 hurricanes, Houston’s Angel Lane grew to 65 homes through support from Oprah Winfrey’s Angel Network, Habitat for Humanity and the city. (REUTERS)

The project was created in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey’s Angel Network, Habitat for Humanity, and the city of Houston. According to the 2009 Justice Department press release, the project was meant to address the displacement caused by the two 2005 hurricanes. The release noted that the program was intended to assist around 65 families in moving to Houston and purchasing houses under better conditions.

Neighborhood built after the 2005 hurricanes According to the November 2013 report published in the Houston Chronicle, Oprah Winfrey donated $10 million personally right after the storms occurred. The viewer-supported Angel Network managed to collect another $5 million.

The Justice Department stated that Oprah’s Angel Network provided the financing, while Habitat for Humanity built and furnished the houses and also served as an interest-free lender. The City of Houston provided down payment assistance through its Housing and Community Development Department, enabling the chosen families to buy their houses at very low prices.

The houses were constructed mostly on Ashburton Springs Drive, which was later renamed Angel Lane, according to the Justice Department. The 5 Corners District described the location as a large plot of land behind the Glen Iris subdivision, gifted by the landowner for the residential area. The four remaining lots were reserved for a community center.

Construction commenced towards the end of 2005, with people starting to settle into their new homes in February 2006, as stated in the Houston Chronicle. The families were given low-cost, no-interest mortgages courtesy of Houston Habitat for Humanity, and the houses were equipped via Oprah and the Angel Network. The neighborhood had grown to include 65 homes by November 2013, although the much-awaited community center was still not completed.