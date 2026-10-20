Orazio Petito, former Cornell fraternity president, removed from Jane Doe rape lawsuit ‘with prejudice’; Here's what does it mean

A court document filed on October 20th shows that a former Chi Phi fraternity president at Cornell University has been removed from Jane Doe's civil lawsuit. Jane Doe had originally claimed she experienced gang rape at the fraternity house during 2024.

Who is Orazio Petito?

A court filing shows that Orazio Petito, a former Chi Phi president at Cornell, has been removed from Jane Doe’s civil lawsuit alleging a 2024 gang rape at the fraternity house (Getty Images via AFP)

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Based on recently obtained legal documents shared with TMZ, all involved parties have consented to remove Orazio Petito from the case, with a provision preventing his reinstatement in the future.

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Petito wasn't part of the group of seven fraternity members facing allegations of sexual assault and drug-related charges against Doe.

In her initial legal complaint, Jane Doe held the former fraternity president responsible, arguing that he neglected his duty to supervise the premises and failed to keep her safe while she was at the fraternity house on the night of the alleged assault.

He was named in the lawsuit due to Doe's assertion that he was responsible for overseeing the fraternity house and ensuring a secure environment for both the residence and its occupants.

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In their Oct. 20 filing, Doe's legal team requested that her claims against the former president be dropped "with prejudice," a term that carries real weight in legal proceedings, CNY Central reported.

When a lawsuit is dismissed "with prejudice," it's permanently closed and settled. This means Jane Doe won't be able to bring the same claim or lawsuit against the defendant ever again—not in this court or any other court down the road. Essentially, Doe is now legally prevented from refiling this same lawsuit against him in the future.

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The phrase "holds harmless from any liens" suggests that the previous Chi Phi president is freed from any charges that might arise from the legal action. Essentially, he receives a full and lasting discharge from the lawsuit, leaving him with no outstanding financial or legal responsibilities.

It's worth highlighting that the filing submitted on Tuesday doesn't resolve Jane Doe's allegations against Cornell University, its partner organizations, or the individuals she's accused of sexually assaulting her.