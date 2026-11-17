Paraguayan President Pedro Alliana said Monday that retirees swept up in a banking scandal would receive their pensions and Christmas bonuses this week. Paraguay leader says retirees with accounts in collapsed bank to be paid this week

Alliana said the measure aimed to restore confidence in Paraguay's banking system following the dramatic implosion of Ueno bank, which left hundreds of thousands of people without access to their money.

"Our priority is to guarantee the country's stability, restore confidence, and provide concrete and rapid solutions," Alliana told a press conference.

He said that around 32,000 people who receive their state pension through Ueno would be paid on Monday and Tuesday.

Usually stable Paraguay was plunged into turmoil on November 3 when the Central Bank took control of Ueno, a digital-first lender that held over $800 million in public funds, for fear it was about to collapse.

The solvency crisis brought down the country's youngest-ever president, Santiago Pena, who had shares in Ueno's holding group until 2025.

He was impeached by the Senate for allegedly using his position to illegally benefit Ueno and placed in pretrial detention.

Around 80 percent of depositors 1.8 million have since gotten their money back, the Central Bank told AFP last week.

Account holders with up to $19,000 in deposits were fully repaid from a deposit guarantee fund.

But a large chunk of the funds held in the bank remains outstanding.

Pena, who was succeeded by his former vice president Alliana, is accused of using public funds and regulatory decisions to favor the bank.

On Monday, he was transferred to a military prison after it was revealed that he enjoyed privileges in his cell at the presidential prison, including a gym, according to local media.

An image released by the government showed him entering the Vinas Cue military prison in Asuncion handcuffed and wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest.

On Friday, state prosecutors expanded the charges against him, accusing him of leading a criminal organization along with five former Central Bank directors to shield Ueno from scrutiny.

str-lm/dga/cb/pnb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.