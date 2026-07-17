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Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord down? Users report widespread outages

Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord are down for thousands of users in the United States.

Updated on: Jul 17, 2026 08:06 AM IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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Paramount Plus, Spotify and Discord were down for thousands of users across the United States on Thursday night, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. Reports of issues for all three platforms began surfacing around 10 p.m. EDT.

Paramount Plus

Spotify was down for thousands of users. (Unsplash)
Spotify was down for thousands of users. (Unsplash)

Paramount Plus users reported that the streaming service crashed while they were watching content or failed to load. By 10:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had received more than 15,000 outage reports.

One user complained, "Paramount Plus is down. Not loading up. It just crashed as i was watching a show. And refuses to work again. Anyone having this issue in Florida."

Another reported, "I tried deleting the app and re-adding it and now it won’t even let me login. App comes up on my iPad, but extremely limited UI so not really working either."

Another user wrote, "Paramount has been down for me for the past 20 minutes or so. I am so annoyed. Fix this crap."

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Spotify

Spotify users reported problems with audio streaming. By 10:15 p.m. EDT, Downdetector had logged more than 8,000 outage reports.

One person reported, "Bro it logged me out randomly and won’t let me back in i’m so heated. can’t even get support."

Another user expressed, "Steve lacy's album comes out in two hrs they better have spotify back up by then."

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Discord

Discord users also reported streaming and connectivity issues. Downdetector had received more than 4,000 outage reports by 10:15 p.m. EDT.

None of the three companies had publicly responded to the outage reports at the time of writing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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