Pete Hegseth is facing a new impeachment push from within the Republican Party. Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has accused the Defense Secretary of going beyond his legal powers, putting the Iran war at the center of the fight.

Why Massie filed the impeachment

Pete Hegseth impeachment vote update (REUTERS)

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Massie's 34-page resolution says Hegseth broke the War Powers Resolution through the ongoing US military campaign against Iran. As per Newsweek, Massie argues Hegseth took part in military operations without the congressional approval required by law and the Constitution.

On the House floor, Massie said, “Peter Brian Hegseth warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office.”

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What are articles of impeachment say

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{{^usCountry}} According to Newsweek, the eight articles accuse Hegseth of repeatedly going beyond his legal powers in military and national security matters: Articles I-III say Hegseth broke War Powers Resolution rules by continuing military action in Iran without Congress's approval, even after Congress tried to stop US involvement.

Article IV says Hegseth ignored rules meant to protect civilians during military operations.

Article V alleges unlawful killings during counternarcotics missions, claiming the Pentagon used lethal military action instead of normal law enforcement against suspected drug traffickers, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Article VI accuses Hegseth of punishing Senator Mark Kelly for criticizing military actions, which Massie says amounts to suppressing free speech.

Article VII alleges Hegseth ordered an unauthorized mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores.

Article VIII focuses on Yemen, alleging Hegseth started and continued military action there without Congress's approval, and that it led to civilian deaths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Newsweek, the eight articles accuse Hegseth of repeatedly going beyond his legal powers in military and national security matters: Articles I-III say Hegseth broke War Powers Resolution rules by continuing military action in Iran without Congress's approval, even after Congress tried to stop US involvement.

Article IV says Hegseth ignored rules meant to protect civilians during military operations.

Article V alleges unlawful killings during counternarcotics missions, claiming the Pentagon used lethal military action instead of normal law enforcement against suspected drug traffickers, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

Article VI accuses Hegseth of punishing Senator Mark Kelly for criticizing military actions, which Massie says amounts to suppressing free speech.

Article VII alleges Hegseth ordered an unauthorized mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores.

Article VIII focuses on Yemen, alleging Hegseth started and continued military action there without Congress's approval, and that it led to civilian deaths. {{/usCountry}}

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Pentagon's response

As per Reuters, Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson defended Hegseth in an emailed statement. He said, "The entire Department is unified behind the Secretary's vision and will continue working to put our warfighters and America first."

According to Newsweek, Wilson also said, “Secretary Hegseth has been a transformative leader for the Department of War. Standards and merit are back, our arsenal is stronger than ever before, and morale and recruitment across every service are at all-time highs. Secretary Hegseth has slashed bureaucracy, unleashed innovation, a`1nd delivered for our warfighters every step of the way.”

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Wilson further said, “By every measurable metric, the Department of War is better under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth's leadership than before.”

When will the House vote on Hegseth impeachment?

According to Reuters, Massie filed the impeachment resolution as privileged, which means the House must take it up within two legislative days.

How the impeachment push could affect Republicans

As per Reuters, the impeachment move could put some Republicans in a difficult position as they prepare to leave Washington ahead of the November midterm elections.

Polls show that the Iran war, which began with attacks by US and Israeli forces on February 28, is unpopular with voters.

Ipsos poll released Monday showed Democrats leading Republicans 44% to 37% in congressional vote preference.