Phoenix Phillips update: Body find during search for Steelers fan who disappeared during Cleveland trip, mom says ‘no 100% confirmation…’

Local reports have claimed that the body of a Maryland man who went missing while visiting Cleveland has been found. However, the family of Phoenix Phillips has said that they are waiting for the DNA results, and that “there is no 100% confirmation” that the body is his.

Phoenix Phillips update: Body find during search for Steelers fan who disappeared in Cleveland (Phoenix Phillips/Facebook)

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Phillips, a Steelers, disappeared while visiting Cleveland for Thursday night’s game against the Browns. According to police, he was last seen about 6 am Friday morning, October 2, in the area of West 10th Street, near West Superior and the Robert Lockwood area.

The body was reportedly pulled from the Cuyahoga River on Tuesday, October 7, police said. According to police, the identity of the body has been confirmed by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office (CCMEO), who will determine Phillips’ cause of death.

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{{^usCountry}} Phillips was a father to a two-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phillips was a father to a two-year-old son. {{/usCountry}}

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911 dispatchers received a call around 1 pm local time on Tuesday from a person who claimed to have seen something floating in the Cuyahoga River, near Old River Road, according to Cleveland police’s release. Officers, along with the Cleveland Fire Department, US Coast Guard and Cleveland EMS, subsequently recovered the body.

The CCMEO assumed the investigation at the scene.

What Phoenix Phillips’ family said

Phillips’ mother, Amanda Phillips, said in a Facebook post that the family is waiting for the DNA results.

“I wanted to wait until we had 100% DNA confirmation before updating everyone. But I also know that for everyone who loves Phoenix, this waiting has been absolutely excruciating,” she said. “The detective who worked around the clock on Phoenix’s missing-person case has been one of the kindest, most compassionate, and hardest-working people I have ever encountered. I am incredibly grateful that he promised me he would always tell me the facts exactly as they were and never lie to me.”

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She added, “When the body was initially recovered, the officers on the scene could not confirm the identity. Commander Callahan immediately responded after I called and personally viewed the body. He told me that, based on what he saw, he is pretty certain that it is Phoenix. The clothing matches what Phoenix was wearing when he was last seen. However, we are still waiting for the DNA results, and until those results come back, there is no 100% confirmation. I wanted all of you to know what I know, because I know how many people are waiting and hurting alongside our family. I have not yet received the official DNA confirmation, but in my heart, I am beginning to make peace with the possibility that this is Phoenix.”

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Amanda described the situation as a “total nightmare,” but added that her “faith remains strong.”

Anyone with information about Phillips is urged to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-835-6179.