Pope excommunicating JD Vance? Fact-checking wild claim amid Pentagon-Vatican row report

The rumour appears to have originated from a post by the X account “HalfwayPost,” which claimed the Pope was “not afraid” to take such action. However, the account is known for satire.

A viral claim suggesting that the Pope could excommunicate US Vice President JD Vance has been circulating online. However, there is no evidence to support it.

An AI fact-check response by Grok clarified that the post was not based on any verified information. “No, this isn't confirmed… the original post is from a satire account,” it said, adding that the Vatican has made no such statement.

While there have been online petitions and calls urging Pope Leo XIV to act against Vance over his policy positions, there is no indication that any such move is being considered.

Where did the rumour start? The claim stems from the social media post on X, which was shared without context. The post framed the statement as “breaking news,” despite originating from a satire account.

The rumour comes amid reports of strained relations between the Pentagon and the Vatican.

Also Read: Candace Owens slams Pentagon-Pope row: ‘Need to know who exactly threatened Vatican envoy’

Senior US defense officials allegedly held a closed-door meeting with the Vatican’s ambassador earlier this year. During the meeting, officials reportedly told the Catholic Church it “had better take” America’s side.

These claims have not been independently verified, and neither the Vatican nor the administration of Donald Trump has publicly responded.

What has the Pope actually said? Pope Leo XIV has recently spoken out on global tensions, particularly the Iran conflict. Without naming specific leaders, he condemned threats against civilians, saying: “This is truly unacceptable.”

Also Read: Pope Leo vs Trump: A timeline of Pontiff's remarks on POTUS's policies on Iran, Venezuela, immigration

He also urged leaders to “come back to the table” and pursue peaceful solutions, warning against escalating violence and its impact on vulnerable populations.

Despite viral claims, there is no factual basis to suggest that the Pope is considering excommunicating JD Vance.