What comparison did JD Vance make about Iran and his wife? ‘Skydiving’ remark sparks backlash

US Vice President JD Vance is under fire after drawing a comparison involving his wife while addressing Iran’s nuclear demands, as negotiations continue following a temporary ceasefire. Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two to return to Washington, at Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport. (AP)

Speaking to reporters in Budapest, Vance compared Iran’s claimed rights around nuclear activity to a personal agreement with his wife.

“I thought to myself… my wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn’t jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement that she’s not going to do that,” he said.

He added: “We don’t really concern ourselves with what they claim they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do.”

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The analogy was used to explain the US position that Iran’s stated rights matter less than its actions when it comes to nuclear capabilities.

Iran ceasefire and nuclear stance The remarks come after President Donald Trump said he had received a “10-point proposal” from Iran, describing it as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

At the same time, Trump reiterated his stance on uranium enrichment, stating: “There will be no enrichment of uranium.”

Iranian state media, however, has suggested that its proposals include conditions such as sanctions relief, continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, and security guarantees: claims that US officials have disputed, as reported by The Mirror US.

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Social media backlash Vance’s comments sparked criticism online, particularly on X, where users called the analogy out of touch.

One user wrote: “What a stupid unrelated example… Can he hear what he is saying?” Another described it as “an odd thing to say,” while a third mocked the comparison, saying skydiving was hardly comparable to “weapons-grade uranium.”

The exchange comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts following a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. While both sides have indicated willingness to negotiate, key differences remain over nuclear policy and regional demands.