Candace Owens slams Pentagon-Pope row: ‘Need to know who exactly threatened Vatican envoy’

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens reacted to reports of senior Pentagon officials summoning Pope Leo XIV’s ambassador amid growing tensions with the Vatican. Conservative podcaster Candace Owens shared her opinion on reports of Pentagon officials summoning the Pope's envoy. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

As per The Free Press and The Letters from Leo reports, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby and other officials met with Cardinal Christophe Pierre after the pope’s “State of the World” address. In his speech, the pope had criticized “diplomacy based on force,” “imperialist occupation,” and the pursuit of global dominance.

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During the meeting, it was allegedly conveyed to the religious head's envoy “America has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side.” This incident reportedly led to the scrapping of the American-born pope's plan to visit the US during the 250th anniversary celebrations, as per reports.

While this report remains unverified by the Vatican and the Trump administration, Owens made her opinion on the matter known.

What Candace Owens said on the Vatican-Pentagon row Owens treated the report with a pinch of salt and began by saying “Assuming this is true…”. The conservative podcaster urged that people must seek to know the actual names of the individuals who were involved from the Trump administration's side.

Owens added “we need to know who specifically in the White House threatened the Vatican envoy. The actual names of the individuals involved should be known to the public.”