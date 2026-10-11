Pope Leo lung surgery: What we know about his health, lung nodule and one-week hospital stay

Pope Leo XIV has announced that he will undergo lung surgery to remove a small lump, known as a lung nodule, that doctors discovered during medical check-ups. The 71-year-old pope made the announcement on Sunday after the traditional Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery and spend a week in hospital recovering. (File Photo/AP)

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Doctors discovered the lung nodule at a very early stage. Pope Leo said the nodule was well-defined, meaning doctors had identified a specific, localised area in his lung. He said doctors recommended surgery to remove it, and he decided to follow their advice, according to CNN.

Pope Leo lung nodule: Is it cancerous?

A lung nodule is a small mass of dense tissue in the lung. Most lung nodules are non-cancerous, but the Vatican has not confirmed whether the pope’s nodule is cancerous. No further details about his diagnosis have been made public.

The surgery is scheduled for the coming days, with the procedure expected early next week. Pope Leo announced that the operation had already been planned. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni confirmed that the pope would need around one week in hospital to recover, as noted by Fox News.

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The operation is expected to take place at Gemelli Hospital in Rome. The hospital is widely known as the “Pope’s hospital” because of its association with papal medical treatment. However, Vatican sources cited by Fox News said the surgery was likely to take place there, and the exact details of the procedure have not been officially disclosed.

Pope Leo health and fitness routine

Pope Leo is generally considered to be in good health and has no previously known major health problems. The American-born pontiff is relatively young compared with several recent popes and is known for maintaining an active lifestyle. The announcement of his planned surgery therefore came as a surprise.

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The pope regularly plays tennis and swims. He has been known to play tennis and swim at the papal summer retreat in Castel Gandolfo. These activities reflect his active lifestyle, although the Vatican has not provided further details about how the lung nodule was discovered, according to Associated Press.

His hospital stay comes amid a history of health problems among recent popes. Pope Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, spent an extended period in hospital and faced several health difficulties during the final months of his life. However, the available information does not establish that Pope Leo is facing similar health problems, according to CNN.

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Pope Leo has a demanding schedule filled with meetings and public events. He also takes a weekly day off on Tuesdays at Castel Gandolfo, the papal retreat. His planned surgery and recovery will temporarily require him to spend time away from his usual public duties.

Pope Leo's Latin America visit in November

The pope is scheduled to visit Latin America from November 6 to 17. His planned international trip includes stops in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. The Vatican has not confirmed whether his surgery and the expected one-week hospital stay will affect the travel schedule.

Pope Leo asked people to pray for him as he prepares for surgery. In his Sunday remarks, he thanked the faithful for their spiritual support and said he was relying on their prayers during the treatment. The pope also used his Sunday address to call for peace in Ukraine. He warned that the ongoing war was causing suffering beyond Ukraine, particularly in poorer countries that depend on grain and cereal exports, according to Fox News.

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He urged all sides involved in the conflict to ensure the safe transport of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Pope Leo stressed that disruptions to grain shipments could affect vulnerable people around the world and said civilians’ daily lives should not be held hostage to war.