Why have US bank stocks lost $270 billion in market value as rising interest rates threaten Wall Street’s profit boom?

Five of Wall Street’s biggest banks have collectively lost around $270 billion in market value from their summer highs through Friday’s market close. This comes as rising interest rates worry investors about whether the banks can maintain their strong profits in the coming months. US bank stocks lose $270 billion as rising interest rates threaten Wall Street profits. (Representational image)

The S&P 500, which tracks the performance of major US companies, is still up roughly 14% this year. However, the five major banks have seen their stock prices fall from their summer peaks, showing that investors have become more cautious about the banking sector, according to Yahoo Finance.

Why are US bank stocks falling? The biggest US banks entered the second half of the year after one of their most profitable six-month periods in at least a decade. Strong trading, dealmaking and financing activities helped them deliver standout results in the second quarter.

Investors are worried that the sharp increase in interest rates could weaken the activities that helped banks earn strong profits during the first half of 2026. The main concern is whether higher borrowing costs will slow business activity and reduce banks’ earnings in the coming quarters.

US bank earnings in focus JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are scheduled to begin reporting their third-quarter results on Tuesday. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are expected to report on Wednesday. Investors will closely examine their results and management comments for signs that higher interest rates are affecting their businesses, according to Yahoo Finance.

Also read: Why are US stock futures falling today? Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slip as oil fuels inflation fears

Analysts expect profits at these major banks to decline from the second quarter, as revenue from trading, dealmaking and financing is expected to retreat from the strong levels recorded earlier. However, most of the banks are still expected to report higher profits than a year earlier. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are expected to be exceptions, according to Bloomberg analyst estimates.

Brendan Coughlin, president of regional lender Citizens Financial Group, said the current business environment appears stable, according to Yahoo Finance. However, he warned that the bigger concern is the risks that could emerge in the future as financial conditions change. Citizens Financial Group is scheduled to report its results later next week.

Rising interest rates hurt bank stocks UBS analyst Erika Najarian told clients that the sharp rise in long-term interest rates has been a major reason for the recent underperformance of bank stocks. Long-term rates influence borrowing costs across the economy and can affect banks’ bond investments, funding expenses and lending businesses.

A Truist Securities survey conducted earlier this month found that only 35% of institutional investors expected bank stocks to outperform the broader market. This was a significant drop from 68% in July and 82% in December, showing that investors have become much less confident about the sector, according to Yahoo Finance.

Investors are not just focused on how interest rates will affect third-quarter profits. They also want to know whether the rapid increase in borrowing costs will weaken the unusually strong trading, lending and dealmaking activity that supported Wall Street banks during the first half of 2026.

Higher rates raise bank funding costs Banks may initially earn more interest on loans when rates rise. However, they may also have to pay more interest to attract customer deposits and secure funding from other sources. These higher expenses can reduce the difference between what banks earn from lending and what they pay to obtain money.

When market interest rates rise, the prices of existing bonds generally fall. This can put pressure on the value of banks’ bond portfolios. The impact can be particularly concerning when rates rise sharply in a short period, adding to uncertainty about banks’ financial positions, according to Yahoo Finance.

Macquarie strategists noted that several high-profile financial failures over the past 50 years occurred shortly after abrupt movements in long-term bond yields. This history has added to concerns about the speed of the recent rise in rates, although it does not mean that another financial crisis is inevitable.

Bank trading revenue faces pressure Trading is one of the main businesses investors will watch in the third-quarter results. In September, bank executives signalled that trading activity, particularly in fixed-income markets, had weakened compared with the intense activity seen during the spring. Fixed-income trading involves financial instruments such as bonds.

Higher rates threaten IPO plans Banks have benefited from a surge in investment banking activity in 2026. However, rising financing costs could make companies more cautious about raising money, selling shares or pursuing major deals. Investors want to know whether this year's momentum can continue into 2027.

Smart ring maker Oura is among the companies that have postponed plans for an initial public offering (IPO), citing market conditions. An IPO is when a company sells its shares to public investors for the first time. Such delays could reduce the fees banks earn from helping companies list on stock exchanges, according to Yahoo Finance.

Nvidia-backed Firmus Grid abruptly shelved its public listing plans during the week after investors objected to its proposed valuation. The development suggests that investor demand and the price companies expect to receive for their shares can become obstacles even for businesses linked to artificial intelligence.

M&A slowdown adds to bank worries Announcements of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) declined sharply during the third quarter. M&A refers to companies combining with or buying other businesses. Banks often earn fees by advising companies on these transactions, so a slowdown could affect one of their important sources of revenue.

Also read: Infosys, Wipro among 8 IT firms suspended from green card programme. Full list

AI investment offers banks hope Despite concerns about higher interest rates, Wall Street banks still see opportunities to finance the expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Building AI infrastructure can require large amounts of money, creating potential business for banks through loans, bond sales, share offerings and financial advice.

Guillermo Baygual, Citigroup's global co-head of M&A, acknowledged that the interest rate environment is not helping dealmaking. However, he said mergers and acquisitions remain an important topic in corporate boardrooms, suggesting that companies are still considering transactions despite the more difficult financial conditions.

Deposit competition pressures bank profits Another major concern is whether rising funding costs will reduce banks’ lending margins. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark policy rate last month, while US lenders were already competing fiercely to attract customer deposits. Banks may have to offer more attractive interest rates to persuade customers to keep their money with them.

Coughlin of Citizens Financial Group said loan growth is easier to find than deposit growth. In simple terms, banks may have customers who want to borrow money, but attracting enough deposits to fund those loans is becoming more difficult. This competition can force banks to pay more to obtain money, putting additional pressure on their profits.

What investors will watch next Investors will be watching for signs of whether trading revenue is weakening, dealmaking is slowing and funding costs are rising. Banks’ comments on these trends could help investors judge whether Wall Street’s strong first-half performance can continue or whether higher interest rates will put sustained pressure on earnings.

The loss of around $270 billion in market value reflects growing investor caution about the outlook for the five major banks. While higher rates can increase income from loans, they can also raise funding costs, pressure bond portfolios and discourage companies from pursuing deals. The upcoming earnings reports will help investors assess how much these risks could affect Wall Street’s profit boom, according to Bloomberg analyst estimates.