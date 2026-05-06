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Popular YouTuber Lacy arrested while driving during live stream in Los Angeles

YouTuber Lacy was arrested during a live stream in Los Angeles after a serious traffic stop.

Published on: May 06, 2026 04:58 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Streamer Lacy was arrested while fans watched him live on camera today. The YouTuber was driving through Los Angeles during the wild broadcast online. Police sirens suddenly flashed behind his car while he was talking live.

Many people on TikTok think this arrest was just a staged show. (X)

Thousands of viewers saw the police force him out of his vehicle.

Lacy is a famous YouTuber and part of the CORE boys group. The young man was broadcasting his drive through the city streets live. Suddenly the police pulled him over for a very serious traffic stop. Everything that happened next was captured for all his fans to see. The streamer looked very surprised when the officers approached his car window.

Rumors of stolen property and reckless driving spark major debate

Many people on TikTok think this arrest was just a staged show. Pranks are very common for creators who want to get more views.

Most evidence right now shows that this was a real legal event. Clips of the arrest are spreading fast on YouTube and also on X. The CORE boys fans are waiting for an official update from Lacy.

Lacy has not posted a new update since the viral incident happened. His friends in the CORE boys have not spoken about the arrest.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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