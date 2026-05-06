Popular YouTuber Lacy arrested while driving during live stream in Los Angeles

Streamer Lacy was arrested while fans watched him live on camera today. The YouTuber was driving through Los Angeles during the wild broadcast online. Police sirens suddenly flashed behind his car while he was talking live.

Many people on TikTok think this arrest was just a staged show. (X)

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Thousands of viewers saw the police force him out of his vehicle.

Lacy is a famous YouTuber and part of the CORE boys group. The young man was broadcasting his drive through the city streets live. Suddenly the police pulled him over for a very serious traffic stop. Everything that happened next was captured for all his fans to see. The streamer looked very surprised when the officers approached his car window.

Rumors of stolen property and reckless driving spark major debate

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{{^usCountry}} Officers asked the streamer about several golf clubs found in his car. Some online reports suggest the clubs were stolen from a nearby location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers asked the streamer about several golf clubs found in his car. Some online reports suggest the clubs were stolen from a nearby location. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This specific detail has not been fully confirmed by the local police. Lacy is also facing a charge for driving in a reckless manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This specific detail has not been fully confirmed by the local police. Lacy is also facing a charge for driving in a reckless manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police believe he was operating his car in a dangerous way. He was placed in metal handcuffs while the camera was still recording. It is unclear if someone else was in the car with him. Fans wonder if the viral moment was just a big prank {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police believe he was operating his car in a dangerous way. He was placed in metal handcuffs while the camera was still recording. It is unclear if someone else was in the car with him. Fans wonder if the viral moment was just a big prank {{/usCountry}}

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Many people on TikTok think this arrest was just a staged show. Pranks are very common for creators who want to get more views.

Most evidence right now shows that this was a real legal event. Clips of the arrest are spreading fast on YouTube and also on X. The CORE boys fans are waiting for an official update from Lacy.

Lacy has not posted a new update since the viral incident happened. His friends in the CORE boys have not spoken about the arrest.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

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