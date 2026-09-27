President Trump says America has ‘best financial numbers ever’ as he renews criticism on ‘fake news’ media

US President Donald Trump has claimed that America is recording its ‘best financial numbers ever’, accusing the news media of refusing to report what he described as strong financial results.

President Donald Trump says media won’t report America’s ‘best financial numbers ever’. (AP Photo)

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The President made the claim in a post on Truth Social, writing: “We have the BEST FINANCIAL NUMBERS EVER, and the FAKE NEWS MEDIA refuses to report them!!!” He did not specify which indicators he was referring to.

The claim comes as Trump’s long-running confrontation with major US news organizations has escalated sharply, with CNN, MS NOW and Politico recently caught up in a dispute over White House access.

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A reporter questioned Trump about whether he wanted outlets that support him to be part of the press pool, the president rejected the suggestion.

“No, no, no. I want real news, not fake news,” Trump said. He then said he supports “an open, free press” but criticized what he called the “fake press”, specifically targeting CNN and MS NOW.

“What I don't like is fake news. And they're fake news. 100%,” Trump said, before arguing that he doubted the outlets had produced “one good story” about him in two years.

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The remarks came after Trump had banned CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House grounds over what his administration described as problems with their reporting. The three organizations challenged the move in court, arguing that the restrictions violated their constitutional rights.

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A federal judge subsequently ordered the White House to restore the outlets’ access. US District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily blocked Trump’s ban and ordered the administration to “immediately return, reinstate, and restore” their access.

Judge restores access, but CNN faces new restriction

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW and Politico returned to the White House after the ruling. Journalists from all three organizations regained access to the complex on September 24 after their press credentials were restored.

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But the dispute quickly shifted to the presidential travel pool.

The White House indicated that CNN would be excluded from the television press pool aboard Air Force One for Trump’s September 26 trip to Knoxville, Tennessee. CNN was replaced by Real America’s Voice, for the trip.

The latest restriction came less than two days after the federal judge’s order restoring the three outlets’ access to the White House.

Trump's latest Truth Social post therefore arrives amid an intensifying dispute over his administration's relationship with the press.