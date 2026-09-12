Quote of the day by Judge Judy: ‘Two ears, one mouth - listen twice as much as you speak.’

“Two ears, one mouth – listen twice as much as you speak” - Judy Sheindlin

For three decades, Judy Sheindlin built a television empire not by speaking the loudest, but by listening carefully. (Judge Judy | Facebook)

Judge Judy was known to millions of people for her razor-sharp one-liners. However, one of Judy Sheindlin's most timeless lessons is surprisingly kind. The sentiment comes from the ancient Greek philosophers Epictetus and Zeno of Citium, although Judge Judy popularized it on television.

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Across more than 30 years on Judge Judy and Judy Justice, Sheindlin built her reputation by doing something many litigants failed to do: listening before judging.

Now, at 83, as Judy Sheindlin prepares to retire from television and hand over the courtroom to her son Adam Levy's new series, Adam's Law, the quote is especially fitting for her son and the next generation alike.

As per the Stoic philosophy, the physical design of two ears and one mouth suggests a 2:1 ratio for listening versus speaking. Paying close attention helps people avoid conflicts and understand situations better.

The quote, hence, explained her judgment process and the essence with which Judge Judy built trust with audiences worldwide.

Also read: Adam's Law and Judy Sheindlin net worth: All you need to know as Judge Judy ends after 30 years, torch passed to son

The quote in context

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{{^usCountry}} Judge Judy's courtroom looked chaotic, as any televised courtroom does. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judge Judy's courtroom looked chaotic, as any televised courtroom does. {{/usCountry}}

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People interrupted each other. Couples argued over money. Friends blamed one another for broken promises. Family members often arrived convinced they were completely right.

And yet, Sheindlin rarely rushed to a decision. Listening, in her courtroom, was never passive. She turned her listening power to an investigative tool.

She would first allow both parties to tell their stories. She would then identify the contradictions in both parties' stories. Only then would come the famous one-liners that her fans watched the show for.

One of her most repeated courtroom rules was, “The answer is either yes or no.” And the other most famous of her rules was, “I'm speaking. When my mouth moves, yours stops.”

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A lesson repeated in hundreds of courtroom moments

Long-time viewers will recognize the familiar pattern. A litigant would arrive at Judy's courtroom convinced that talking longer would strengthen the case.

But the conception often led to the opposite effect. Sheindlin noticed discrepancies more rapidly when someone exaggerated, interrupted, or contradicted themselves.

Her attention to the testimonies led to another one of her notable sayings. She would frequently remind litigants that honesty usually sounds simple, while fabricated stories grow increasingly complicated. Put another way, attentive listening frequently revealed what incessant talking attempted to hide.

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“If you tell the truth, you don't have to have a good memory,” she had said.