Quote of the day: This is the golden age of America, says Donald Trump

"This is the golden age of America", US President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) at a Joint Session of Congress. The speech highlighted domestic issues as Trump also made the case for his foreign policy efforts. US President Donald Trump delivers the first State of the Union address of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2026.

“Less than five months from now, our country will celebrate an epic milestone in American history, the 250th anniversary of our glorious American independence. This July 4th, we will mark two and a half centuries of liberty and triumph, progress and freedom in the most incredible and exceptional nation ever to exist on the face of the earth. And we’ve seen nothing yet. We’re going to do better and better and better. This is the golden age of America,” Trump said in the beginning of his speech.

In a direct attack at the previous administration led by democrat leader Joe Biden, the President said he "inherited a nation in crisis” as he listed out problems within the economy, police and military recruitment and issues on crime and “wars and chaos all over the world.”

“But tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before and a turnaround for the ages. It is, indeed, a turnaround for the ages,” he said.

Trump also cheered preventing wars, brokering ceasefires, including the one between India and Pakistan in May last year, as he highlighted his achievements.

“As president, I will make peace wherever I can, but I will never hesitate to confront threats to America wherever we must,” Trump said.

As the speech comes amid simmering tensions with Iran, the US President also warned the clerical regime of Iran while outlining that he would prefer to end the confrontation through diplomacy.

“They’ve already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America,” he said and added, “But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

He also warned Iran anew as he builds up U.S. forces in the region and weighs whether to carry out new military action against Tehran.