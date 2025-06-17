R Kelly hospitalised as lawyer claims a plot to kill him is underway

Rapper R. Kelly was reportedly rushed to the hospital after collapsing in his prison cell at the Butner Federal Correctional Complex in North Carolina. The 58-year-old R&B singer fainted after being given “an amount of medicine that could have killed him,” per AllHipHop. Rapper R. Kelly collapsed in his prison cell and was rushed to the hospital after allegedly receiving a dangerous medication overdose. (AP / Matt Marton)

This happened on the morning of Friday, 13 June, just two days after prison staff allegedly administered an increased dosage of medication. Kelly had been placed in isolation on Tuesday, 10 June. By Friday, he was experiencing severe symptoms, including dizziness and vision loss. Prison officials responded quickly, and Kelly was transferred to Duke University Hospital for emergency care.

“That means that, within two days of the filing of his motion, Bureau of Prisons officials administered an amount of medication that significantly exceeded a safe dose and caused Mr. Kelly to overdose, putting his life in jeopardy,” the rapper's lawyer told AllHipHop.