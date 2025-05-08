Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could expose big Hollywood names in upcoming trial, R. Kelly's attorney claims in a resurfaced clip

Jury selection is almost wrapping up in the high-profile sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, as Judge Arun Subramanian finished questioning nearly 100 potential jurors. Jury selection is almost done in the sex trafficking trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to serious charges. (UNITED STATES)/File Photo(REUTERS)

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to a slate of charges including sex trafficking, transporting individuals for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy, has been in custody since his arrest last September. Now, the Southern District of New York could see the hip-hop heavyweight sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Lawyer claims Diddy might expose Hollywood’s elite

Now, in a 51-second clip that has resurfaced, another disgraced rapper, R. Kelly's attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, alleges that Combs plans to reveal the names of other celebrities involved in his alleged crime.

“What that is, and I’ve talked about this with R. Kelly, [Combs] is saying, ‘Listen, guys, none of y'all are calling me back, none of y'all are listening, none of y'all want to talk to me now, well guess what, I’m going down… but y'all are gonna go down with me,’” Becker said the video. The clip is actually from last October.

“P. Diddy surrounded himself always with the best of the best. The actors who are the best actors, the elite,” she said.

“I would say that it is very possible, when Diddy recognizes that they have as much information as they do – all of which he is not going to even know for quite some time – he may be trying to figure out, ‘Hey, I give you this info, what's that going to do for me?’ And I wouldn't be surprised if those types of negotiations occur and continue.”

Notably, over the period, Combs' attorneys have attempted to reach out to several celebrities, but many are refusing to respond.

Diddy attended all three days of jury selection, appeared emotional and visibly nervous in court. “I’m a little nervous today, your honor,” he told the judge after requesting a break on the first morning.

Who are Diddy's lawyers in the upcoming sex trafficking trial?

Combs is being defended by a powerhouse legal team including Marc Agnifilo, Teny Geragos, Brian Steel (known for representing Young Thug), Alexandra Shapiro, Xavier R. Donaldson, Nicole Westmoreland, Anna Maria Estevao, and Jason Driscoll.