Diddy's new look, grey hair revealed in court; ‘nervous’ rapper makes unusual request at trial

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 05, 2025 11:12 PM IST

Sean Diddy Combs, for the first time, was spotted publicly in his new look - grey hair

Sean Diddy Combs, for the first time, was spotted publicly in his new look - grey hair and a black sweater - as jury selection began in the rapper and music mogul's sex-trafficking trial on Monday. According to reports, the 55-year-old made an unusual request as the trial began.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs (R) and an unidentified companion arrive at the 2004 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington(Reuters)
Sean "P Diddy" Combs (R) and an unidentified companion arrive at the 2004 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington(Reuters)

Diddy is facing five charges across three federal indictments. He has been accused of sex trafficking, conspiracy racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty to all charges, requesting a ‘fair trial’.

Diddy's new look revealed

In courtroom sketches released on Monday, Diddy could be seen wearing a black sweater. He also had grey hair, something not seen by the public before. The 55-year-old was permitted to wear outside clothes instead of the orange jumpsuit.

Read More: A look at Sean Diddy Combs' dating history: All on music mogul's ex-girlfriends

The Mirror US cited a court order to quote the judge saying: "He is permitted to have up to five button-down shirts, up to five pairs of pants, up to five sweaters, up to five pairs of socks, and up to two pairs of shoes without laces to wear to court."

Diddy's grey-hair look was first reported by Elizabeth Millner from Law & Crime Network in March. She had said, "I feel like Diddy’s appearance was the biggest story that happened inside that hearing. There was kind of an astonishing ‘woah’ when he walked inside that courtroom because he appeared noticeably greyer. I would even equate it a little bit to Santa Claus, but he just appeared greyer — his hair was a lot whiter."

Diddy's unusual request at trial

Immediately after the session began on Monday, Diddy's team requested a bathroom break. The rapper even raised his hand to say, “I'm sorry your honor, I'm a little nervous today.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
