Radford University shooting: Secure-in-Place issued amid active shooter alert near campus
ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 18, 2025 01:38 AM IST
Radford University issued a secure-in-place order on Thursday amid an active shooter alert near the campus.
“Radford Alert! Main Campus. Urgent: SECURE-IN-PLACE. City reports shooting occurred at 1400 block of East Main. Avoid area. Police on scene,” the university said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Radford Alert! Main Campus. Urgent: Per City PD, suspect descriptions: 2 black males 1 w/ dreads white shirt w/ yellow & red, 1 wearing green long sleeved shirt,” Radford University further added.