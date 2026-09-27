RAF Fairford: UK police arrest several men under explosives act in ‘major incident’ near US air base

British law enforcement officials announced on Sunday morning that multiple individuals had been taken into custody on suspicion of committing violations related to explosives legislation in proximity to a significant military installation housing United States armed forces in southwestern England.

Police officers block a road near the RAF Fairford airbase after police declared a major incident at the base after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard (REUTERS)

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“A number of properties are currently being evacuated in the Whelford area following the declaration of a major incident,” Gloucestershire Police stated in a statement, as per BBC. "It follows the arrest of several men on suspicion of offenses under the explosives act."

The village of Whelford sits approximately 2 miles away from RAF Fairford, which accommodates the United States Air Force and has functioned since February as a vital operational center for American military activities directed at Iran -- encompassing the deployment of advanced aircraft such as the B-1 Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress.

"The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining a number of vehicles," the police said.

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RAF Fairford: Local residents evacuated

{{^usCountry}} Local people were relocated to a nearby recreation facility, with security barriers established around the area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local people were relocated to a nearby recreation facility, with security barriers established around the area. {{/usCountry}}

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“We believe this incident is contained,” police said. “We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place.”

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UK PM being updated about Gloucestershire incident

A spokesperson from the British government informed ABC News that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is receiving regular updates regarding the incident in Gloucestershire.

"We are grateful to the emergency services, who have acted quickly to detain several suspects and put measures in place to keep the community safe," they added. "It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst investigations are ongoing."

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The UK's Defence Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged that the incident occurring near RAF Fairford is "being dealt with" and expressed appreciation for the emergency personnel who responded "so swiftly". “It is exactly why our emergency response teams and Armed Forces are on standby 24/7," he added, as per The Journal.

Parliament members react

South Cotswolds Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament Roz Savage characterized the circumstances as “worrying”.

“I have contacted the police for further updates and I’ve been told that it is believed the incident is contained," she said on X.

“I would like to thank them for the work they are currently doing.”