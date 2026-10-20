Rapper Blueface arrested as police respond to report of gunman in Santa Clarita: All we know about swatting call

Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles for reportedly delaying police investigation. According to a TMZ report, the rapper was taken into custody Monday evening in Santa Clarita and then locked up in the L.A. County jail for holding up a law enforcement probe.

Blueface was arrested Monday evening after deputies investigated a reported firearm incident in Valencia that authorities ultimately deemed a false swatting call.

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According to the representative, law enforcement deputies arrived at 7:43 PM on Monday in response to a report of a man brandishing a firearm at another person at a commercial establishment located in Valencia, a residential area within Santa Clarita.

Blueface was among several people arrested

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Upon arrival, deputies arrested multiple people, including Blueface, who subsequently declined to comply with law enforcement directives, according to the spokesperson.

Similarly, Blueface faced arrest for obstructing the police investigation, which authorities ultimately concluded was a false swatting incident. Swatting refers to the act of making a fraudulent emergency call designed to dispatch police or emergency response teams to a particular address.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident, as per KTLA, took place during a livestream session conducted by Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, on the streaming platform Kick. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident, as per KTLA, took place during a livestream session conducted by Blueface, whose legal name is Johnathan Porter, on the streaming platform Kick. {{/usCountry}}

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Legal cases against Blueface

Blueface has experienced multiple legal encounters, with his most recent incident occurring in August when he was detained shortly after completing his prison sentence -- he is presently serving probation related to allegations stemming from a 2022 shooting incident in Las Vegas.

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Amidst these challenges, Blueface recently got engaged to Chrisean Rock, his long-term romantic partner with whom he has maintained an intermittent relationship.

The 29-year-old artist from Los Angeles achieved prominence in 2018 through his distinctive and unconventional approach to rap, along with several viral compositions. His breakthrough single, Thotiana, attained the eighth position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019. Later, he released his inaugural studio album, Find the Beat, in 2020.