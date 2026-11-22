The Trump administration is considering Sara Brenner, a senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, and Jeff Vacirca, head of a New York oncology group, for leadership positions at the Food and Drug Administration as the FDA’s top ranks undergo another shakeup, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland. (REUTERS) more less

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Final decisions haven’t been made, said the people, who weren’t authorized to discuss personnel matters. A White House official said that staffing decisions will be announced by the administration and that any reporting until then is baseless speculation. Brenner and Vacirca didn’t respond to requests for comment.

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On Tuesday, the nomination of White House aide Heidi Overton to serve as FDA commissioner was withdrawn. The former commissioner, Marty Makary, resigned in May after a year of clashes with staff, mass layoffs, political upheaval and battles with the biotech industry. Some of his signature initiatives, including a voucher to speed some drug approvals, have since been unwound.

Kyle Diamantas, who is leading the FDA on a temporary basis, is expected to depart by the end of the year, Bloomberg previously reported. Several of the agency’s top positions, including its second-in-command deputy, are vacant.

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The agency’s next leaders will be charged with advancing efforts to speed clinical trials and overhaul reviews of drugs to treat rare diseases. The FDA also regulates vaccines and peptides, which are issues of interest for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Brenner is a physician and senior counselor for public health at HHS. She served in a similar role in the early days of the Trump administration and was the agency’s top deputy until May. She is also the director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

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During the first Trump administration, she was a senior adviser in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and held various positions at the FDA, including in the medical device center. She temporarily led the FDA’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response and worked on Covid-19 efforts during the first Trump and Biden administrations.

She recently appeared at several events with Kennedy, including at the announcement of an initiative to study vaccine injuries and a roundtable on mold surveillance.

Vacirca has been the chief executive officer and chairman of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists since 2008. He cofounded and serves on the board of OneOncology Inc., a network of independent cancer care and urology practices. He is a board member of Caris Life Sciences Inc., and has a medical degree from St. George’s University.

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President Donald Trump interviewed Vacirca for the commissioner role in August, Bloomberg previously reported. Vacirca supported Kennedy for health secretary after Trump was elected to a second term in 2024, according to a news release at the time.

The White House faces an uphill battle with the incoming Democratic majority on Capitol Hill in trying to install permanent HHS leaders.

The FDA regulates products that account for roughly a fifth of consumer spending in the US, including medicines and medical devices, food safety, manufacturing and ingredients and vapes and tobacco products.