Rialto High School lockdown: Police respond to alleged threat

Rialto High School in California is currently under lockdown following an alleged threat, according to a statement posted by the school district on X (formerly Twitter). Rialto High School is under lockdown.(Unsplash)

“Rialto High School is currently under lockdown. The San Bernardino and Rialto Police Departments are responding to an alleged threat. We will keep you updated. Rialto High School Principal, Dr. Caroline Sweeney, has informed families,” the district stated.

The lockdown follows several unconfirmed reports of a possible shooting or active shooter situation on or near campus. Authorities are investigating.

Social media reports

Parents have taken to social media to share their concerns.

One parent wrote on Facebook, “My daughter said cops just busted in her class with guns drawn scanned room and left. Cops might be checking all classes. Although still not sure what’s exactly going on.”

Another parent reported, “My sons high school Rialto high is on lockdown major police presence with ar guns !anyone know what’s going on ? I’m here with all parents nobody knows what’s going on.”

A third person wrote, “Shots fired and swat on scene at Rialto high school where my daughter is head couseler please pray they stay safe.”

Videos shared online show a heavy police presence around the school. At this time, the exact nature of the threat remains unclear, and authorities have not confirmed any injuries or arrests.