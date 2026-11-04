Roy Cooper flips key North Carolina seat beating Trump-backed Michael Whatley

Democrats won major Senate races in North Carolina and Georgia, but it remained unclear whether the party would succeed in wresting control of the chamber from President Donald Trump's Republicans with millions of votes still uncounted in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Democrats flip North Carolina Senate seat as battle for chamber takes shape. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper easily defeated Trump-backed Republican Michael Whatley to win a Republican-held seat, media outlets projected, giving Democrats one of the four net pickups they need to win a majority.

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Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, widely seen as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, defeated US Representative Mike Collins in Georgia in a contest that was once considered competitive but moved out of reach for Republicans amid Trump's declining approval ratings.

Deep Dive Who did Roy Cooper defeat in the North Carolina Senate race? Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper defeated Republican Michael Whatley, who was backed by Donald Trump. Media outlets projected Cooper as the winner of the Republican-held seat. How did Roy Cooper’s win affect Democrats’ bid to control the Senate? Cooper’s victory gave Democrats one of the four net Senate pickups they needed to win a majority. They also had to defend their existing seats and win other closely contested races. Why was Jon Ossoff’s Georgia victory important to Democrats’ Senate strategy? Ossoff’s reelection held a key Georgia seat for Democrats while the party sought control of the Senate. He defeated Trump-backed Republican Mike Collins in a competitive race.

Track the US midterm elections live coverage here.

Also Read: Vice President JD Vance highlights Trump administration batting for American workers, fighting visa fraud as nation votes in midterm elections

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{{^usCountry}} As of 8:30 p.m. ET (0130 GMT), US media had projected winners in about four dozen House races, though few were among the contests expected to be decisive in determining congressional control. Democrats need to net three House seats to take over the chamber. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of 8:30 p.m. ET (0130 GMT), US media had projected winners in about four dozen House races, though few were among the contests expected to be decisive in determining congressional control. Democrats need to net three House seats to take over the chamber. {{/usCountry}}

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According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president, and three-quarters said they are "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the way the country is headed.

In addition, 70% of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president.

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Democrats were favored to win the House, while the Senate battle was unfolding across several closely contested states, as millions of Americans cast ballots in an election that served as a referendum on the first two years of Trump's second term. Trump himself told his supporters to "pretend I'm on the ballot."

History is against Republicans: The sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterms since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering near his career lows, with voters frustrated by war with Iran, higher fuel prices and wider affordability concerns.

Also Read: 3 NASA astronauts cast votes in US midterm elections from International Space Station

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Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist, labels Democrats flatly reject.

The president has sought to energize his base with more than two dozen campaign rallies since the start of October, most in states he easily won in 2024, underscoring Republicans' defensive posture.

Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue. His tariffs on imports, many of which the courts threw out, and his decision to attack Iran in February raised prices for consumers.

TRUMP DEPLOYS ELECTION MONITORS

There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the leading election forecasters. If the other contests all proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority.

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But Democrats have little margin for error in the Senate. The party must defend all of its current seats while winning at least two states that voted for Trump by a double-digit margin two years ago, such as Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

Opinion polls show Democrats either narrowly leading or within striking distance in all of those states.

Legal observers and Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed that US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose.

The US Justice Department said it had deployed 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states in what it called the largest Election Day monitoring effort in history.

Democrats criticized the plan as potential voter intimidation. In roughly two-thirds of the jurisdictions the department listed, voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a Reuters analysis found.

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ELECTION INTRIGUE IN ALASKA

A New York Times report upended the Alaska Senate race when it reported that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, 53, helped recruit a third candidate to run as an independent who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, 61.

Peltola has denied involvement. Trump's Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block certification of the election results, though a judge dismissed the latter effort.

Supporters of the incumbent Sullivan said they were not confused by the presence of two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.

"They make it pretty obvious: It says 'incumbent' after his name," said Jake Wesley, 27, who grew up in Anchorage and is now stationed there in the US Air Force. In recent days, Trump has complained repeatedly that voters may not know the meaning of the word.