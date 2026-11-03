San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated over suspected bomb threat, day before midterm elections: Reports

The San Diego Registrar of Voters was evacuated on November 2 over a suspected bomb threat the day before the crucial midterm elections. The discovery of a suspicious suitcase on the premises prompted the evacuation, as per reports.

Police responded after a suspicious suitcase was found in the San Diego Registrar of Voters' office the day before elections. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is responsible for administering the election in its jurisdiction, that is, San Diego County, California. Duties include operating voting centers, processing mail-in ballots, and counting and certifying the results.

What happened at the Registrar of Voters?

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Speaking to ABC News-affiliate 10 News, cops said that the suitcase was first spotted at the Registrar of Voters (ROV) at 5600 Overland Avenue, around 1:45pm and the facility was evacuated by 3pm. As of 4pm, officers were still at the scene investigating the suitcase.

Deep Dive Why was the San Diego Registrar of Voters evacuated before the midterm elections? A suspicious suitcase was found in the building’s front lobby on November 2. Authorities evacuated the facility while a sheriff’s bomb squad investigated and evaluated the item. Did the San Diego evacuation stop voters from casting ballots? The evacuation order was lifted within two and a half hours, and voters were allowed back into the building when operations resumed. A county spokesperson said voting and ballot processing remained secure and election services continued to be available throughout the county. Where could San Diego County voters cast or return ballots after the evacuation? Voters could cast ballots at any of the county’s 221 vote centers or return completed mail ballots at an official ballot drop box. The county said vote centers and official drop boxes would be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The New York Post reported there was a bomb scare at the location, with cops confirming that the suitcase was found in the front lobby of the building. Police reportedly closed nearby streets as officers responded to the potential threat.

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{{^usCountry}} A sheriff's bomb squad was called to determine the contents of the package and remove it from the premises, a local news site reported. The evacuation order was lifted within two and a half hours and the affected streets were reopened, as per the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sheriff's bomb squad was called to determine the contents of the package and remove it from the premises, a local news site reported. The evacuation order was lifted within two and a half hours and the affected streets were reopened, as per the report. {{/usCountry}}

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Today is early voting for the midterms and when operations resumed, voters were allowed to enter the building again.

What we know so far about the bomb scare

Authorities have not provided an update on what was inside the suitcase, or if any explosives were even discovered. It also remains unclear who left the bag in the lobby and whether cops believe there was a deliberate intent to disrupt the election operations.

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Cops have not announced any arrests related to the incident as the probe continues.

What was said about the reported bomb scare

A County spokesperson told NBC San Diego that the evacuation was ordered out of “an abundance of caution after an item left onsite required further evaluation.”

“We are working closely with public safety agencies and following established protocols to protect the integrity of election operations. Voters should know that voting and ballot processing remain secure, and election services continue to be available throughout the county,” they said, adding, “Voters may cast a ballot at one of 221 vote centers or return a completed mail ballot at an official ballot drop box. Tomorrow is the last day to vote, with all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes open from 7am to 8pm.”