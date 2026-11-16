Sarah Longest, Missouri firefighter who fell to her death while hiking, remembered for her ‘compassion and commitment’
Sarah Longest, a Missouri firefighter, died after tragically falling off a cliff during a hike.
A Missouri firefighter died after tragically falling off a cliff during a hike. Sarah Longest had been hiking with an acquaintance at the time of her fall, investigators said.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were first called to Pinnacles Park, located just north of Columbia, at around 10:15 am on Tuesday, November 10, for a report of a person who had fallen from a cliff.
First responders located a woman, identified by KCTV as Longest, who had fallen about 50 feet, the sheriff’s office said.
Also Read | Who was Thomas Donnelly? University of Cincinnati, 21, student found dead after tragic hiking accident in West Virginia
Longest was non-responsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The acquaintance and another witness were identified and interviewed. The investigation into this incident is currently active and ongoing; however, there is no reason at this time to believe the female’s fall and subsequent death was anything other than a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.
‘Active and valued member of our fire service family’
The Independence Fire Department paid a tribute to Longest in a Facebook post.
Also Read | Who were Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark? Arizona teens' shocking murders in remote forest shake hiking community
“Sarah joined the Independence Fire Department on March 10, 2025, and quickly became an active and valued member of our fire service family,” the post read. “A dedicated public servant, Sarah served as a HazMat Technician assigned to the department’s HazMat crew. She was also a member of the Peer Support Team, helping care for her fellow firefighters, and served as a Good and Welfare Trustee for IAFF Local 781.”
It added, “Sarah’s commitment to serving others extended beyond responding to emergencies. Through her involvement in the department and union, she demonstrated a dedication to supporting those who served alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family, friends, fellow firefighters and all who knew and loved her. Her service, compassion and commitment to others will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Firefighter Longest. We are grateful for your service to our community.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More