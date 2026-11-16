Sarah Longest, Missouri firefighter who fell to her death while hiking, remembered for her ‘compassion and commitment’

A Missouri firefighter died after tragically falling off a cliff during a hike. Sarah Longest had been hiking with an acquaintance at the time of her fall, investigators said. Sarah Longest had been hiking with an acquaintance at the time of her fall, investigators said. (Independence Fire Department/Facebook)

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were first called to Pinnacles Park, located just north of Columbia, at around 10:15 am on Tuesday, November 10, for a report of a person who had fallen from a cliff.

First responders located a woman, identified by KCTV as Longest, who had fallen about 50 feet, the sheriff’s office said.

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Longest was non-responsive. First responders attempted life-saving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The acquaintance and another witness were identified and interviewed. The investigation into this incident is currently active and ongoing; however, there is no reason at this time to believe the female’s fall and subsequent death was anything other than a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

‘Active and valued member of our fire service family’ The Independence Fire Department paid a tribute to Longest in a Facebook post.

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“Sarah joined the Independence Fire Department on March 10, 2025, and quickly became an active and valued member of our fire service family,” the post read. “A dedicated public servant, Sarah served as a HazMat Technician assigned to the department’s HazMat crew. She was also a member of the Peer Support Team, helping care for her fellow firefighters, and served as a Good and Welfare Trustee for IAFF Local 781.”

It added, “Sarah’s commitment to serving others extended beyond responding to emergencies. Through her involvement in the department and union, she demonstrated a dedication to supporting those who served alongside her. We extend our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family, friends, fellow firefighters and all who knew and loved her. Her service, compassion and commitment to others will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Firefighter Longest. We are grateful for your service to our community.”