Search for killer underway after woman murdered on Mandeville walking trail in Louisiana; family launches GoFundMe

An investigation is underway into the shocking murder of a 24-year-old woman whose body was found near a walking trail at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. Lizeht Rodriguez’s body was found Wednesday near the trail.

The St. Tammany Coroner declared Lizeht Rodriguez’s death a homicide. (GoFundMe)

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The St. Tammany Coroner declared Rodriguez’s death a homicide.

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NOLA.com reported that deputies determined Rodriguez arrived at the walking trail around 12:30 pm with her dog, and was possibly murdered within 90 minutes of her arrival. While her dog was initially reported missing by the Sheriff's Office, the St. Tammany Department of Animal Services announced Friday afternoon that the pooch had been found by a family the previous night. The dog was not injured.

What we know about the incident so far

The victim’s body was found lying among the leaves near the Northlake Nature Center off U.S. 190 just east of Mandeville at about 2 pm. Interim Sheriff Bret Ibert did not provide details about the body’s condition when it was found.

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“We cannot rule out the possibility of the murder being (done by) a stranger to Lizeht,” he said, adding that there are “no cameras that we are aware of” on the trails, per NOLA.com.

On being asked if there were cameras in the parking lot, Ibert said, “We don’t have that information right now.”

The sheriff’s office is working with the FBI, Louisiana State Police and the district attorney’s office in its investigation into the murder. Ibert cautioned residents to stay alert and travel with companions, and also to remain in public areas until the suspect is found.

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Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as the search for her killer continues. Anyone who might have seen something suspicious in the area Wednesday from noon to 2 pm, around the Nature Center or walking trails that lead to Pelican Park, is urged to call the department at 985-898-2338.

GoFundMe launched

Rodriguez’s sister has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for the victim’s funeral and burial.

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“Our family is still trying to process this devastating loss, and the shock of losing Lizeht Rodriguez so suddenly has left us heartbroken,” Nayma Rodriguez, the victim’s sister, wrote.

“Lizeht Rodriguez was only 24 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. She was the baby of the house, and losing someone so young is unbearable. The pain has affected every part of our daily lives. Right now, our family is struggling to work because of the extreme grief we are carrying,” she said, adding that the funds will help cover Lizeht Rodriguez’s funeral and burial expenses.